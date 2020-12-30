Married Man Beat Woman He Met Online to Death With Hammer: Cops

Harold David Haulman III is a “transient” man who police say killed a missing autistic Pennsylvania woman with a hammer and knife over the weekend.

The 42-year-old was charged on December 27 with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and kidnapping in connection to the death of Erica Shultz, 26, according to online court records. The Bloomsburg woman’s body — which police said had defensive wounds and severe head trauma — was found earlier that morning in a wooded area in Butler Township, state police said. Shultz was last seen by a family member on December 4, the Bloomsburg Police Department reported.

On BLANK, Haulman confessed of the murder to police “and told them he would show them where Erica was,” WOLF-TV said.

According to the station, “Police say he detailed hitting Erica around a dozen times with a mallet-type hammer. When that did not kill her, he reportedly told authorities he used a 3 inch knife to stab her around a dozen times as well.”

WNEP reported that the two had met on an online dating app.

Haulman was arraigned on December 27 and is being held without bond in Luzerne County Prison. He is slated to appear for his preliminary court hearing on January 6, according to online court records.

Investigators are urging anyone who has had contact or online interactions with the suspect to contact the Luzerne County District Attorney’s office (570) 825-1674, the Columbia County District Attorney’s office (570) 389-5656, or the state police (570) 459-3890.

Here’s what you need to know about Harold David Haulman III:

1. Investigators Used Cellphone Records & Online Dating Websites to Track Down Haulman, According to Local Media

Such a horrible update to share… after weeks of searching for 26-year-old Erica Schultz of Bloomsburg, she was found dead in a wooded area of Butler Township near Hazleton. State police have charged 42-year-old Harold Haulman with kidnapping, homicide, and abuse of corpse. pic.twitter.com/IVJxAGddKh — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) December 28, 2020

According to The New York Post, Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis told reporters during a press conference that investigators identified Haulman through cellphone records and online dating websites.

WNEP said Haulman met Shultz through the online dating website MeetMe.com and was operating under the name “Dave.”

Shultz was hesitant to meet the 42-year-old in person, the district attorney said ,citing a “male friend” of hers, WNEP reported.

“He asked her not to go if she was so concerned, but she responded, ‘I’ll just see how it goes,” Salavantis told reporters, the station said.

Investigators said Haulman “surprised” Shultz the night she disappeared by showing up at her apartment to invite her on a drive, WNEP disclosed.

According to the outlet, Salavantis said, “Through a search of her phone records, it was discovered that Erica’s last communication was an incoming text from a cell phone number that said ‘surprise’ and ‘knock-knock.’ The investigators discovered that the cell phone was a track phone.”

2. Haulman Is Married & Apologized to His Wife for ‘Failing’ Their Marriage, Numerous Media Outlets Say

The body of 26-year-old Erica Shultz was found in a wooded area of Butler Township, Luzerne County. Police say 42-year-old Harold Haulman III admitted to killing her https://t.co/ESgN6E5855 — Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaABC27) December 29, 2020

According to WOLF-TV, Haulman is married to a woman who lives in Duncannon, Pennsylvania.

After narrowing him down as a suspect, investigators said they interviewed Haulman on December 23 in Battle Creek, Michigan, the station reported. WOLF-TV said police also placed a tracking device on the 42-year-old’s 1995 For Windstar.

Police were alerted the next day when Haulman failed to show for a “scheduled second interview with FBI investigators,” the station said. Instead, he traveled from Michigan to Duncannon to where his wife lives on Christmas morning, WOLF-TV reported.

Court records obtained by WOLF-TV show that Haulman professed his love to his wife on December 26 and apologized for failing their marriage.

“But I have some good news, you no longer have to fear me for any reason,” he texted his wife, according to the station. “I have made a decision that is just best for everyone.”

3. Haulman Confessed the Murder & Said He Needed to ‘Die’ for His Actions, Investigators Said

Haulman confessed to the murder on December 26 after police confronted him on some railroad tracks in Duncannon, WOLF-TV reported. The man told police there was “something wrong with him” and that he needed to “die” for his sins, the station continued. Haulman added that he often had thoughts of killing other women, WOLF-TV said.

Although Haulman did not confess to other murders, Salavantis said that police are still investigating, the station continued.

“Remember this, again, is active,” the district attorney told WOLF-TV. “And there, possibly could be other people out there we just don’t know for sure at this point, how many if any.”

4. Haulman Does Not Have Permanent Address Listed in the Court Records Surrounding His Case

According to online state court records, Haulman does not have an permanent address listed in the paperwork surrounding the recent case.

However, his last known address was located within Perry County, Pennsylvania, the records show.

WNEP dubbed Haulman as a Duncannon resident, though.

5. Haulman Was Born in November 1978, State Court Records Show

Pennsylvania Magisterial District Courts Docket Sheets claims Haulman was born on November 29, 1978.

The document also characterizes Haulman’s gender as male and his race as white.

The suspect’s offender I.D. is listed as 2006542, the court records continue.

