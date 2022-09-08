Prince Harry & Meghan Are Heading to the Queen’s Bedside

Despite the rancor between them and members of the Royal Family, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are heading to Scotland where family members are gathering at the bedside of the ailing Queen Elizabeth.

On September 8, 2022, fears grew for the health of Queen Elizabeth II, who is the longest-serving British monarch in history.

Reuters reported that a spokesperson for the couple had confirmed they were headed to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be with the Queen.

Here’s what you need to know:

Harry & Meghan Were in Germany & England Over the Last Few Days

Omid Scobie, the author who has acted as the unofficial spokesman for Harry and Meghan after authoring a book favorable to them, tweeted on September 8, 2022, “A Sussex spokesman confirms that Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex will be traveling to Scotland.”

The couple was in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Tuesday September 6, 2022, for the Invictus Games, which help wounded service members, according to the Associated Press. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, also spoke this week at a global leadership summit in England. However, there had been no signs that the couple was planning previously to meet with any members of the Royal Family, as reports had indicated that they declined an invite from Prince Charles to come to Balmoral before the Queen’s new health woes.

The day before the news of the Queen’s new health concerns, Scobie added more fuel to the stories about an estrangement between Princes William and Harry, writing for Yahoo News,

There’s a laughable effort to suggest the (Sussexes) have been shunned. The true story is they never reached out to the Cambridges. “What (Harry) is waiting for is accountability… Many lines were crossed by William. He was at the centre of a number of painful moments – be it the actions of his own staff or turning his back when support was needed. It was a dark time and one that, so far, William has been unprepared to unpack.

In her new podcast, “Archetypes,” Meghan has made a series of comments about the difficulties of life in the Royal Family.

The couple famously stepped back from Royal duties and moved to California, gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey criticizing members of the Royal Family, and has rarely been back to England since. It’s unclear how and whether they will be welcomed at Balmoral and the Queen’s bedside by other family members, as concern has existed over Harry’s planned book and an upcoming Netflix documentary.

Buckingham Palace Wrote That the Queen’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her Health

Buckingham Palace released a statement on the Queen’s health on September 8, 2022. “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” it read. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

According to BBC, well-wishers were starting to gather outside Balmoral castle.

The queen is 96 years old.

Prince William & the Queen’s Children Have Also Traveled to Balmoral to Her Bedside

According to the BBC, all of the Queen’s children – Charles, Anne, Edward, and Andrew – have traveled to her bedside at Balmoral.

Former BBC royal correspondent Richard Sumner told BBC that the cautious wording of the statement suggests that “something serious is possibly going on.” The queen has had mobility issues for some time.

Speaking on BBC News, he says: “The whole policy of the palace has always been understatement and I’ve always suspected that possibly there was more than a mobility problem concerned here.”

BBC wrote, “There is a degree of seriousness that we have not seen before, the very fact that the statement was issued when the palace is so reticent about making any commentary on the Queen’s health.”

The Queen’s last public appearance came on September 6, 2022, when she met the new prime minister. “The Queen received Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle today,” the Royal Family tweeted.

