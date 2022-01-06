Handcuffed in Houston: Harris County Arrests for January 6, 2022

The following people were arrested Houston and Harris County, Texas, on felony charges. All records are obtained through the Harris County District Clerk’s website.

The cases for January 6, 2022, include a Houston man charged with murder in a drive-by shooting, a Houston teen accused of robbing a cell phone store at gunpoint and then fleeing in a high-speed chase and a Hockley woman accused of threatening a man with a stolen gun and then running from police in her car while driving drunk, while having been convicted of a DWI two other times.

Those who have been arrested are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. Capital felony charges are the most serious under Texas law. They carry a potential sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or death. First-degree felony charges are the second-most serious in Texas, with a potential sentence of 5 to 99 years in prison or, in some cases, up to life in prison without parole. Second-degree felony charges in Texas include a potential sentence of 2 to 20 years in prison. Third-degree felony charges could result in a sentence of 2 to 10 years in prison. Previous felony convictions could lead to sentence enhancements.

Here is the Houston-area felony arrest log for Thursday, January 6, 2022:

Houston Man Accused of Deadly Drive-By Shooting

Jerry Don Gaither Jr., 41, of Houston, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony. Gaither’s bond was set at $500,000. Gaither was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 3, 2022. Gaither is accused of fatally shooting Alejandro Huerta on December 28, 2021, according to court documents. Gaither was previously convicted of felony family-assault with a previous conviction in 2013 and felony possession of a controlled substance in 2017.

Gaither is accused of driving by Huerta’s house a week after they had gotten into a fight and shooting him, according to court documents. The shooting was caught on surveillance video. Police said the video showed a silver car drive by Huerta and then Huerta suddenly fall to the ground, where he was later found dead of a gunshot wound to the head. Police said they later found Gaither in a house with a similar silver car parked outside.

According to court documents, Gaither, a “true habitual offender” who is on parole until 2024, is also accused of pushing his way into a home looking for another man, and assaulting a 71-year-old victim by pushing him to the ground.

Houston Teen Already Facing Capital Murder Charge as a Juvenile Robs Boost Mobile Store at Gunpoint & Then Crashes After 100MPH Police Chase, Prosecutors Say

Jeovonnie Xavier Sanchez, 18, of Katy, Texas, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Sanchez’s bond was set at $75,000. Sanchez was also charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony. Sanchez was arrested January 3, 2022, by the Houston Police Department. According to court documents, Sanchez currently has pending capital murder and aggravated robbery cases in Harris County Juvenile Court.

Sanchez is accused of robbing a Boost Mobile store cashier at gunpoint. Police said Sanchez and two others entered the store with a gun and demanded iPhones and money from a safe, according to court documents. No one was injured during the robbery, police said.

According to court documents, Sanchez then fled from police in a car at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour. The chase lasted about 10 miles, police said. Sanchez is accused of reckless driving and other traffic violations during the pursuit. According to police, the chase ended with Sanchez crashing his vehicle and then fleeing on foot. Sanchez was later taken into custody by several officers, police said.

Police said Sanchez’s co-defendant, a juvenile, was also arrested and is being held in juvenile detention. The teen co-defendant is on probation for manslaughter, according to court records. It was not immediately clear if the third suspect in the robbery is in custody.

Drunk Hockley Woman Accused of Stealing Man’s Gun, Threatening Him With It & Fleeing From Officers

Brittney Vick, 27, of Hockley Texas, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Vick’s bond was set at $30,000. Vick was also charged with theft of a firearm, evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle and third-offense driving while intoxicated, which are third-degree felonies.

Vick was arrested January 4, 2022, by the Tomball Police Department, according to court records. She is accused of threatening a man with a gun. She is also accused of stealing a gun from the victim, court records show. She is also accused of fleeing from a Tomball Police officer while also driving intoxicated, according to court documents.

Vick was previously convicted of DWI in Dallas County in 2016 and DWI in Harris County, also in 2016, according to court documents. She is also on felony deferred probation in Collin County, Texas, according to court documents.

Other Felony Arrests

Ricardo Ramirez, 38, address unknown, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. He is being held without bond. Ramirez was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 4, 2022. Ramirez is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint, according to court documents.

Gustavo Diaz, 25, address unknown, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Diaz is being held on $75,000 bond. Diaz was arrested on January 4, 2022, by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Diaz was previously convicted of aggravated assault in Harris County in 2016, court records show.

Raul Angel Gonzalez, 27, of Houston, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony. Gonzalez was held without bond. Gonzalez was arrested January 4, 2022, by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. According to court documents, Gonzalez is accused of stealing six cars worth more than $300,000, over a period between February 9, 2021, and January 4, 2022, along with two other men, including Omar Banda.

Omar Banda, 32, of Houston, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony. Banda’s bond was set at $40,000. Banda was arrested January 4, 2022, by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. According to court documents, Banda is accused of stealing six cars worth more than $300,000, over a period between February 9, 2021, and January 4, 2022, along with two other men, including Raul Angel Gonzalez.

Davie Ransom Davis, 19, of Houston, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a first-degree felony. Davis’s bond was set at $35,000. Davis was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 5, 2022, and charged with possessing between 4 grams and 200 grams of cocaine, according to court documents.

Trendelle Dale McWhirter, 23, of Crockett, Texas was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a first-degree felony. McWhirter’s bond was set at $35,000. McWhirter was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 4, 2022. He is accused of possessing at least 400 grams of fentanyl, court documents show. According to court records, McWhirter met with an undercover agent and agreed to sell pills to him. Poice said McWhirter had a gun in his waistband when he made the drug deal.

Christopher Blake Castille, 21, of Montgomery, Texas, was charged with manufacturing/delivering a controlled substance, a first-degree felony. Castille’s bond was set at $25,000. Castille was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 4, 2022. Castille is accused of possessing more than 200 grams and less than 400 grams of alprazolam.

Keian Alexander Cormier, 24, of Conroe, Texas, was charged with manufacturing/delivering a controlled substance, a first-degree felony. Cormier’s bond was set at $40,000. Cormier was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 4, 2022. Cormier is accused of possessing more than 200 grams and less than 400 grams of alprazolam. According to court documents, police said they witnessed Cormier during a “hand to hand” drug deal and stopped his car after, finding 257 grams of alprazolam.

David Lee Hart, 25, of Pasadena, Texas, was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14, a first-degree felony. Hart was ordered held without bond. Details of the case were not immediately available because of the age of the victim.

Cameron Emerson Edwards, 24, of Houston, was charged with aggravated robbery of a person over the age of 65 or disabled, a first-degree felony. He was ordered held without bond. Edwards was arrested January 4, 2022, by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. According to court documents, Edwards is accused of robbing a man over the age of 65 at gunpoint in September 2021. Edwards was previously convicted of felony aggravated robbery in 2018 in Fort Bend County, court records show.

Jamaal Maurice Moultry, 30, address unknown, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Moultry was ordered held without bond.

Eddie Cabrera, 54, address unknown, was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony. Cabrera’s bond was set at $75,000.

Jessica Rose Glenn, 35, of Houston, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a first-degree felony. Glenn’s bond was set at $50,000.

Paul Anthony Minex, 37, of Houston, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a first-degree felony. Minex’s bond was set at $30,000.

Cesar Coto, 29, address unknown, was charged with sexual assault. Bond information for Coto was not immediately available.

Javier Fuentes, 18, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Tyrek Lil Paul Williams, 20, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Jonathan Mayeux, 53, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Miguel Angel Cedillo, 27, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Cedillo’s bond was set at $30,000.

Demarcius DeAndre Brown, 31, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Mary Byrd, 52, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Brittany Deal, 32, of Houston, was charged with assault on a peace officer, a second-degree felony. Deal was also charged with assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony.

Kaylynn Wortman, 30, was charged with assault on a peace officer, a second-degree felony. Wortman’s bond was set at $15,000.

Oscar Martinez, 23, of Houston, was charged with arson, a second-degree felony.

Damian Deshun Jackson, 42, of Houston, was charged with unlawful carry of a weapon by a person with a felony conviction.

Craig Allen Plante, 45, of Huffman, Texas, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Plante’s bond was set at $30,000.

Rodrigo Jim Lem Contreras, 33, of Hockley, Texas, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Contreras’s bond was set at $30,000.

Clarence Lee McDonald, 61, of Houston, was charged with charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. McDonald’s bond was set at $40,000.

Rubie Martinez, 32, of Houston, was charged with assault on a peace officer, a second-degree felony. Martinez’s bond was set at $10,000.

Rony Reyes, 25, of Houston, was charged with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony. Reyes’s bond was set at $50,000.

Darranesha Denley, 30, of Houston, was charged with fraud, a second-degree felony. Denley’s bond was set at $20,000.

Noe Gonzalez Jr., 37, of Houston, was charged with theft of between $30,000 to $50,000, a third-degree felony. Gonzalez’s bond information wasn’t immediatley available.

Randy Dean Dumesnil, 69, of Houston, was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony. Dumesnil’s bond was set at $2,500.

Joshua Bernard Wyatt, 22, of Houston, was charged with evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony. Wyatt’s bond was set at $5,000.

Adrian Armando Esparza, 36, of Houston, was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony. Esparza’s bond was set at $5,000.

Trevor Lee Scott, 37, of Houston, was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony. Scott was also charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon, also a third-degree felony.

Sergio Cuellar, 62, of Brownsville, Texas, was charged with tampering with a government record, a third-degree felony. Cuellar’s bond was set at $10,000.

Timothy Ray McDuffy, 46, of Houston, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a third-degree felony. McDuffy’s bond was set at $75,000.

Timothy Ray Autumn, 25, of Houston, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a third-degree felony. Autumn’s bond wsa set at $50,000.

Michael Settles, 39, of Pasadena, Texas, was charged with theft of between $30,000 to $150,000, a third-degree felony.

Jarvis Wayne Decuir, 60, of Beaumont, Texas, was charged with third-offense driving while intoxicated, a third-degree felony. Decuir’s bond was set at $25,000.

David Kratz, 51, of Spring, Texas, was charged with third-offense driving while intoxicated, a third-degree felony. Kratz’s bond was set at $25,000.

Ralph Edward Rodriguez, 50, of Houston, was charged with third-offense driving while intoxicated, a third-degree felony. Rodriguez’s bond was set at $40,000.