Happening in Houston: Top 10 Things to Do This Week [12/9/21]

Whether you are looking for a concert, a family-friendly event, a philanthropic activity, a virtual event or a holiday activity, there is plenty to do in Houston.

Here are the top 10 things to do in Houston this week:

1. Milky Chance to Perform at House of Blues December 10, 2021

German rock band Milky Chance will be performing at the House of Blues in Houston Friday, December 10, 2021, at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets here.

The stop in Houston is part of the Mind the Moon tour, according to the Milky Chance website.

The House of Blues requires guests to be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

2. Human Rights Day at Holocaust Museum Houston

On December 10, the Museum will celebrate #HumanRightsDay with free general admission, presented by Perry Homes Foundation. Explore our galleries and experience bilingual story times, arts and crafts, a Holocaust Survivor Talk and more. Get tickets: https://t.co/tRtngo5En8 pic.twitter.com/Rx1jrPAn94 — Holocaust Museum Houston (@HMHou) December 3, 2021

The Holocaust Museum Houston will celebrate the anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights with free admission Friday, December 10, 2021, according to its website.

The free admission includes access to special programs and featured exhibitions, the website says.

3. Access Delayed – African-American Suffragists’ Virtual Quilt Exhibit

The African-American Suffragists History Forgot ❤️ We honor the brave women who sacrificed so all could have a voicehttps://t.co/2c2UodWyul pic.twitter.com/O9TdS4Dnen — I AM THAT GIRL (@iamthatgirl) November 8, 2016

A virtual event highlighting the influence of African-American suffragists will be held on Fridays weekly through December 31, 2021, according to Visit Houston Texas.

“The quilts are intended to educate, celebrate and recognize some of the African American suffragists who influenced and contributed greatly to the suffrage efforts to gain the right to vote for ALL women with the ratification of the 19th Amendment though they remained disenfranchised until the Voting Rights Act of 1965,” the website says.

4. Houston Wilderness Volunteer Tree Planting

Houston Wilderness and Carother’s Coastal Gardens of Seabrook will hold a Volunteer Holiday Planting of the Native Super Tree event Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Carother’s Coastal Gardens of Seabrook, according to the organization’s website. Volunteers will help achieve a goal of planting 1 million trees by 2030, the website says.

5. Nite of Lites at Prestonwood Forest

The Nite of Lites at Prestonwood Forest begins Saturday, December 11, 2021, every night until January 2, 2022, according to the Prestonwood Forest website. The Houston community has held its Nite of Lites event for 44 years. Participants are asked to turn on their lights at dusk or by 6 p.m.

6. BlackLight Paint Party Art Class

The Prime Art Gallery will be hosting a BlackLight Paint Party from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021, according to the art gallery website. Tickets for the “rave-inspired art class” are $35. Art supplies and black light makeup will be provided.

7. Intempo Dance Presents The Nutcracker

Waltz of the Snowflakes from The Nutcracker pic.twitter.com/EZzg2Dt8Vk — ballet archive📁 (@balletclips) December 2, 2021

“The Nutcracker” will be performed at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center, according to the discovery center’s website.

“Battle the Mouse King and of course, dance through the land of the Sugarplum Fairy in InTempo Dance Ensemble’s inspired version of The Nutcracker,” the website says. “Step into the reverie of little Clara in an unforgettable holiday tale and enter a magical wonderland of toy soldiers, a blizzard of snowflakes, and a kaleidoscope of imaginative dancers.”

8. 10th Annual Rudolph Fun Run

Things to Do in Houston This Weekend With Kids: Annual Gingerbread Build-Off, Rudolph Fun Run, Cookies with Santa https://t.co/N6zYCBEuKz — MSN Weather (@msnweather) December 8, 2021

The 10th annual Rudolph Fun Run at CityCentre will be held at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021, to benefit Firefighters Helping Firefighters, according to the fun run’s website. Costumes are encouraged. People of all ages, walkers, joggers and strollers are invited to participate, the website says.

Runners and guests are also invited to participate in photos with Santa, and treats including mimosas will be served.

9. 4th Annual Christmas Bar Crawl

What has B-17 Bombers Oyster Pub, Chiquita's Bar, Dillinger's Bar, El Paso Brewing Co., EPIC Bar and Grill, Rockstar Burger Bar and The Tool Box Bar? The Christmas Bar Crawl happening in Downtown El Paso. Get your tickets here: https://t.co/MFMYacRQkv pic.twitter.com/rJ17a4YXlL — DOWNTOWN El Paso (@Downtown_EP) December 9, 2021

The 4th Annual Christmas Bar Crawl benefitting Toys for Tots will be held in Houston beginning at 4 p.m. December 11, 2021, according to EventBrite. The event is described as “the nicest bar crawl ever.”

“Buy Your Ticket, Get Your Toy Donation, Grab Your Santa, Elf, Reindeer, & Crazy Holiday Costumes And Get Ready To Party!” the website says.

10. Trans-Siberian Orchestra to Perform at the Toyota Center

We can definitely handle that. https://t.co/DkcqzyouLs — Trans-Siberian Orchestra (@trans_siberian) November 29, 2021

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is making a stop at the Toyota Center in Houston as part of its Winter 2021 tour, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” according to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra website. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets here.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra website says, “When Paul O’Neill first conceived Trans-Siberian Orchestra, his goal was as straightforward as it was incredibly ambitious. ‘The whole idea,’ he explains, ‘was to create a progressive rock band that would push the boundaries (of the genre) further than any group before… Way, way further.'”

