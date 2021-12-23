Things to Do in Houston: Events on Christmas Weekend [12/23/21]

Happy holidays! If you want to find something to do over the holiday weekend, there are plenty of Christmas events for family fun, nightlife and dining out in Houston.

With many cancellations in the Houston area due to the coronavirus, be sure to call ahead before you finalize your plans.

Here are the top 5 events in Houston this weekend:

1. Sleigh All Day With Santa at the Children’s Museum Houston

Join @cmhouston on Friday, December 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. for your chance to visit with the Big Man in Red. Jolly Santa Claus is coming for one last visit! Dress for the occasion and don't forget to smile! [Event]#HOUMuse #HOUMuseZone4https://t.co/23quP0oVNk pic.twitter.com/TXIgkrmI6M — Houston Museum District (@HOUMuseums) December 20, 2021

Santa will be at the Children’s Museum Houston for the last time in 2021 before his trip around the globe.

“Ho! Ho! Ho! It’s time to get jolly. The Big Man in Red, jolly Santa Claus is coming for one last visit before his big journey across the globe! This is your chance to tell him how nice you’ve been this year. Dress for the occasion and don’t forget your smile!” the Children’s Museum Houston writes.

The cost is general admission. The museum will be open until 3 p.m. Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. Find more information here.

2. Santa’s Jolly Visit at Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center

Had a great time at the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center. I know the kids enjoyed their time! @Ms_Kay_CFISD pic.twitter.com/CFZADqhzUL — Taylor Stearns (@msstearns_sfisd) March 29, 2019

Santa will also be at the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Eve.

“He’s making a list and checking it twice! Are you on the list of naughty or nice? Meet Santa at the Discovery Center before he embarks on his epic journey to spread holiday cheer around the world! Be sure to bring your wishlist and camera!” the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center writes.

Find more information here.

3. Nothing Matters: Winter Formal at The Secret Group

A Very Special #EmoNight THIS FRIDAY, #Houston! NOTHING MATTERS Winter Formal is Dec. 24th feat. All the emo, punk and indie hits! Santa! Gifts! Special Prizes! Don't miss out, 21+ FREE BEFORE 11 PM | $5 AFTER | 18+ $20 | DRESS TO IMPRESS! RSVP at here: https://t.co/WkOfcg1AeB pic.twitter.com/NZH9rY9otS — The Secret Group (@SecretGroupHTX) December 20, 2021

The Secret Group is holding a winter formal December 24, and anyone ages 21 and up is invited to attend from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. December 25.

“Happy Holidays! Come dressed in your best and dance it out to your favorite Emo, Indie & Punk Jams all night long!” The Secret Group wrote on its event page. “SANTA will be there, and he’s been drinking! There’s gonna be gifts & other Surprises!”

The event is free to attend before 11 p.m. and $5 after 11 p.m. Visit this link for more information and to register.

4. Christmas Brunch & Christmas Dinner at the Post Oak Hotel

Today, the UH football staff is on the road recruiting. Dana has already made one significant change in recruiting: Instead of the Four Seasons, recruits on official visits now stay at The Post Oak Hotel. It's a HS kid's dream: lavish, modern, & a Rolls dealership! #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/232p6sAioQ — GoCoogs.com (@gocoogs1) January 14, 2019

If you’d like to skip the cooking this Christmas, the Post Oak Hotel is offering a Christmas brunch and a Christmas dinner.

“Enjoy an enchanting brunch featuring a three-course meal including a variety of exquisite culinary selections such as Short Rib Benedict and Shaved Black Truffle, Akaushi Steak and Eggs, Smoked Salmon and Caviar, Shrimp and Grits, Duck Confit Salad and an assortment of dessert from Pastry Chef Oralia Perez,” the Post Oak Hotel writes.

Brunch is $75 for adults and $45 for children 12 and under. Dinner is $85 for adults and $45 for children 12 and under. Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and dinner is served from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Celebrate Christmas evening with a special three-course menu featuring Chilled King Crab Salad, Red Wine Braised Short Rib and Grilled New York Strip, Pan Seared Scallops and more,” the Post Oak Hotel writes.

For more information or to make reservations, visit this link.

5. Christmas Day Brunch at The Woodlands Resort

A huge part of what makes the holidays special is having family around. If you don't have enough beds for everyone, don't fret- your family can stay with ours! Book now on https://t.co/Wl4SS8ssEJ! pic.twitter.com/iSmsrrqc9O — The Woodlands Resort (@woodlandresort) December 2, 2019

Another option for Christmas Brunch is The Woodlands Resort, with food served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $75 for adults and $32 for children ages 5 to 12.

For reservations, call 281-364-6250. You can find more information here.