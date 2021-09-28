Is Twitter Down? Users Report Errors, Including Being Logged Out

Twitter appears to be having issues. Thousands of users began reporting issues with the social media service late Tuesday morning or early Tuesday afternoon (depending on the time zone.) These issues included being logged off the platform and not being able to log back in. However, not every account is affected. Around 12:35 p.m. Eastern, some users were reporting that the social media platform was starting to work for them again, while others were still encountering errors.

Here’s what we know so far.

Users Reported Issues, Including Being Logged Out of Twitter with an Error Message

According to DownDetector, the issues began spiking around 12-12:15 p.m. Eastern on September 28.

People shared that some of the issues they were encountering included getting logged out and not being able to log back in. Others noted that while mobile appeared to be fine, the issues seemed to be the most predominant with desktop users. According to Down Detector’s statistics, about 50% of the issues were connected with the website and 48% were reported with the login. Only 1% of the people reporting issues reported them with the mobile app.

Heavy observed the following error just before being forced to log out and captured it in the screenshot below.

The error message read: “Error. Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again.” Users are given the option of refreshing or logging out, but either choice will ultimately log them out.

On Reddit, one person wrote: “It seems to be stuck in a loop thinking I’m not logged in 🤷‍♀️.”

Another person said they didn’t have a problem until they logged out with one account and tried to log in with another.

Another person wrote: “It’s in limbo. I go to an account I follow and it says I’m following and I can even see which tweets in their feed I liked by the heart, but nothing else indicates I’m logged in.”

Others pointed out that Tweetdeck still appeared to work even if Twitter itself was having problems for them.

In a different Reddit thread, one person said they were also being asked to verify their account as part of the endless loop. Others were being asked to confirm their passwords, which didn’t work.

According to Down Detector’s map, when the issue started it appeared to be mostly noticed in the United States, especially on the East coast. However, others also noticed issues.

Twitter’s Status Indicated That All Systems Were Operational

Just after this article’s publication, around 12:25 p.m. Eastern, Twitter’s API status indicated that all systems were operational and no partial outages were reported. Twitter’s overall status page also indicated that all services were operational and the history report said there were no issues in the last 180 days.

