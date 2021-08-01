Jay Pickett Dead: Cause of Death Was Heart Attack

Jay Pickett was an actor on the soap operas General Hospital and Port Charles, who has died at the age of 60 while sitting on a horse at a movie set, according to a Facebook post from film producer Jim Heffel.

What was his cause of death? How did Jay Pickett die? That hasn’t been officially released. Heffel revealed that Pickett had died in a Facebook post dated July 30, 2021. However, a friend and former co-worker, Jimmy O’Dwyer wrote on Facebook, “Just found out my buddy Jay Pickett suffered a heart attack while doing what he loved best riding a horse. Jay and I meet on the Soap Opera Port Charles. This cast and crew was the best to work with. Jay played a paramedic on the show and was good at it. RIP Brother. Prayers to his family.😪” A heart attack as the cause of death was also revealed by other friends on Facebook.

According to TVLine, Pickett played Frank Scanlon for 762 episodes of Port Charles, an ABC soap opera from 1997–2003. He also appeared on the soap operas Days of Our Lives and General Hospital and shows like Rosewood and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Heffel Says Pickett Died While Sitting on a Horse Like a ‘True Cowboy’

Heffel gave some details of Pickett’s death.

“Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person. Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the Heavens,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho. The way of a true cowboy. Jay wrote the story and starred in it. He was also coproducer with myself and Vernon Walker. He will be truly missed. Ride like the wind partner.”

Another film producer named Vernon Walker wrote on Facebook:

Jay Pickett left us yesterday to be with his parents. We were on the film Treasure Valley which Jay Pickett, Vernon Walker and Jim Heffel are executive Producers of. Jay wrote this film, starred in and Directed. Jay Pickett said he had been in probably 85 feature films and 1000’s of tv series and episodes. You can look him up on IMDb and you tube to see some of it. The three of us were waiting for the camera and director to start filming. Jay was going to rope a calf and Jim and I were going to brand it. Ten minutes after we took the picture of the three of us Jay went to get on the horse he leaned over….. He was on a horse where he was raised. Filming a movie he wrote. We love him and will forever miss him. The film ‘Treasure Valley’ is suspended until further notice.

Pickett Was From Idaho & Studied at UCLA & Boise State

On Facebook, Pickett wrote that he “worked at Film Industry” as an actor and studied at UCLA. He also studied theatre at Boise State University.

He went to Vallivue High School and lived in Woodland Hills, California. He was from Caldwell, Idaho.

He posted photos from the sets of recent movies. He also posted photos showing youth sports. He also shared pictures of his family.

TV Line reported that he leaves behind a wife, Elena, and their three children, Maegan, Michaela and Tyler.

Pickett Was Remembered as Having a ‘Genuine Heart of Gold’

Tributes flowed for Jay Pickett.

“Yesterday the world lost a amazing man Jay Pickett,” wrote one woman on Facebook.

“I will say in high school he was the kindness man you ever meet who had a genuine heart of gold. I still have the pictures on your graduation and will never forget how special you were❤️❤️.”

She added: “Jay was amazing and put his whole heart into everything he did in life, but he never forgot where home was and who his friends were at home or the new ones he made when he left Idaho. You touch the heart of so many people thru your life and I know they will never forget you & will always cherish the memories they made with you.❤️💔🙏…RIP Jay, hope your riding thru the heaven skies above with that amazing smile & kindness cowboy. You will be missed & never forgotten.”

