Jean Macean, Daytona Beach Stabbing Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jean Macean is the suspect arrested in the fatal stabbings of Brenda Aultman and Terry Aultman in Daytona Beach, Florida. Macean is accused of randomly attacking and killing the married couple as they cycled home early Sunday, March 6, 2022. Brenda Aultman was 55 and Terry Aultman was 48.

Macean was arrested on Thursday, March 10, 2022, according to the Daytona Beach Police. Authorities had released photos showing a person of interest in the murders and had offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. It was not immediately clear if a tip from the public led to Macean’s arrest or how police identified him as a suspect.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young tweeted, “I’m pleased to announce that we have arrested the man responsible for the murders of Brenda Aultman and Terry Aultman.” Young added his thanks to the U.S. Marshals, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Orlando Police Department, saying those agencies helped them bring Macean into custody.

In the hours after the attack, Young told reporters at the scene, “We received a call and we thought it was going to be a hit-and-run. The caller advised we had two people in the grass here and it appeared to be a hit-and-run. Upon arrival we observed the injuries and quickly realized it was anything but a hit-and-run. And we noticed the multiple stab wounds and that their throats had been slashed.”

Young added, “I’ve got to be honest with you, this is one of the most vicious and gruesome incidents that I’ve witnessed in my 20 years. It does not appear to be a robbery just based on the valuables left in their possession. Based on what we know, they appeared to be headed from the Main Street area and were heading home when they were attacked. Both of them were on bicycles.” The stabbing happened about 1 and 2 a.m. in the 700 block of Wild Olive Avenue.

Here’s what you need to know about Jean R. Macean:

1. The Aultman’s Daughter Called Macean a ‘Monster’

THREAD (1 OF 2): Please take a look at these photos. These are of the person of interest we're searching for in connection to the murders of a married couple this past weekend on beachside.

Young said 32-year-old Jean Robert Macean was arrested about 11 a.m. outside of his home in Orlando. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Macean came to Daytona Beach from Orlando by bus on Saturday, March 5, 2022, and returned to Orlando the next day by “unknown means.” Young said, “The suspect who is responsible for committing these heinous crimes is in custody.” He said he hopes, “everyone can now breath a sigh of relief.”

Sara Turner, the Aultmans’ daughter, said at a press conference announcing the arrest, “This is a nightmare that I never expected could ever happen. This isn’t real. It doesn’t feel real and I don’t think it will ever feel real. I lost my best friend, my mother was the most, amazing, caring, giving, selfless person in the world, and to top it off she was as funny as could be and so was her husband. They were both wonderful and happy and loving, they didn’t deserve what happened to them.”

Turner, looking toward the officers behind her during the press conference said, “I just want to thank every single one of you for all of the work you put in to help get this person, I’m sorry, he’s not a person, this monster, off the street so that nobody else would get hurt or have to deal with the pain and destruction that this has caused so many people who knew them. Please just keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

2. Daytona Beach Police Say They Are Still Looking for a Motive in the Deadly Random Attack

THREAD (1 OF 2): Can you tell us who this is? We're looking for this man in connection to the murders of a married couple this past weekend. He is a person of interest.

After the stabbings, Young told reporters police “couldn’t make heads or tails” of what happened, but said they would “leave no stone unturned” to get to the bottom of what happened. After Macean was arrested, Young said investigators were still working to determine a motive.

Young added, “He’s currently being questioned by investigators in Orlando, but I do not have the details of that interview. Evidence has been recovered, but unfortunately, I cannot go into the specifics of the evidence that has been recovered. So, unfortunately there are still a lot of unanswered questions and some of the details I’m just not going to be able to go into at this time as the investigation continues.”

He added, “When I think about what happened to Terry and Brenda, if you ask me as the chief, what things you could do to keep yourself safe when you go out. They did. They literally checked all the boxes. They were going out to enjoy a night on Main Street. Anyone going out we always give the same advice. If you’re going to consume alcohol, don’t get behind the wheel of a vehicle. So they didn’t. They chose to ride their bikes. And if you’re going to go out and go out late at night, don’t go alone. Have someone with you. So they stuck together as a couple. And yet and still they were attacked and they were murdered. And this is just a reminder of just the evil that exists in our society today.”

The chief said, “At this point in time we still do not have a motive. It is still a random, senseless act of violence that should have never occurred.”

3. Macean, Who Is Divorced, Has a ‘Minimal’ Criminal History, Including Drug Arrests, the Daytona Beach Police Chief Says





Young said at the press conference, “I can’t comment on his mental health history. I can tell you he has a minimal criminal history. He has one felony arrest and two misdemeanor arrests. All of them were related to drugs, drug-related charges.”

The chief, when asked about speculation the suspect could have weapons training or military history, told reporters, “We still haven’t been able to confirm any of his weapons training or anything about his background.”

The previous arrests occurred in Orange County, Florida, according to court records viewed by Heavy. Macean was arrested in August 2019 and charged with possession of MDMA/ecstasy, a thrid-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on bond and prosecutors dropped the charges in February 2020.

According to court documents, Macean was accused of smoking marijuana with a group of people at an apartment complex pool. When police arrived, they found white powder on a table, according to court documents. Macean admitted it was “Molly,” according to the criminal complaint.

Orange County court records also show that Macean and his wife divorced in 2017. Macean also received three traffic infractions in 2016, including driving with an expired license, a learner’s permit violation and running a stop sign. Also in 2016, Macean was charged with possession of 20 grams or less of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, but the charges were dropped.

4. Young Said They Aren’t Sure if Macean Had Spent Time in Daytona Beach Before Coming to the City by Bus in the Hours Before the Murders

THREAD (2 OF 2): If you know who he is or where we can find him, please contact Detective Collin Howell at (386) 671-5257 or HowellCollin@DBPD.us regarding Case 220003866.

When asked by reporters if Macean had spent time in Daytona Beach before the weekend of the murders, Young said they aren’t sure yet. He said investigators had received many tips about people who look like the suspect, so he can’t definitively say if Macean had been in the city or not before the attack, other than the bus trip he took from Orlando to Daytona Beach in the hours before they believe he attacked and killed the Aultmans.

Young didn’t provide any details about what led investigators to Macean because of the pending case. The state’s attorney’s office hasn’t commented on the arrest and no court documents have been made available. Young said Macean would make his first court appearance in Orlando before a later appearance in Volusia County.

Public records show that Macean has lived in Orlando since 2012. His home is an apartment on Cabo San Lucas Drive, according to public records viewed by Heavy. No other details about his background could immediately be verified, including if he is employed.

5. A GoFundMe Campaign Has Been Started to Help the Aultman Family, Who Say Terry & Brenda Had Recently Bought Their ‘Dream Home’

These are pictures of local couple Terry & Brenda Aultman, attacked & murdered in 700 blk N. Wild Olive early Sunday morning as they rode bicycles home from Bike week events on Main St. @DaytonaBchPD say killer (s) not yet identified. My colleague @Luana_Munoz has more tonight pic.twitter.com/vmJKvYJEsF — claire metz (@clairemetzwesh) March 8, 2022

Turner has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help her family. Turner wrote on the fundraiser website, “It’s so difficult to put this into words, because I never fathomed the day I would get that call, where the ground beneath my feet crumbled, the sky crashed down spinning, gravity multiplied, and my world flipped upside down. My parents, Brenda Aultman and Terry (a.k.a. Vann) Aultman, were brutally stabbed to death late Saturday night, riding their bicycles home from the Bike Week events. They were not robbed, so the reason behind it is even more confusing and senseless.”

She added, “Nothing will ever be the same again. We’re all broken and destroyed, inside and out. I pray to God they find the suspect, and Justice is served for my beautiful parents. They were the last people on Earth to deserve this, and had so much life ahead of them. They had just gotten their dream home, a short walk from the ocean. We had been setting up so many future endeavors and excursions. Fishing, boating, bicycle adventures, grilling out, riding the ocean waves together. They were so loved and adored by every person who had the honor to know them. I’m going to miss their raw humor and playful banter. Their laughter is always lingering in the deep crevices of my Soul. Their genuine smiles, and the love in their eyes are permanently burnt into my mind.”

Turner said her mother married Terry Aultman nine years ago. She wrote, “There is no greater horror than these circumstances. We are all lost, and there’s nothing we can do to turn back time. A large piece of me will never return. Feeling happy will never be as attainable as it used to be. Thank you for all of the love and emotional support we’ve received so far from our friends, family, and especially the Daytona Beach Police Department that is working day and night to get to the bottom of these ruthless, vicious killings.”