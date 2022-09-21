Jeffrey Dahmer Now: Where Is the Serial Killer Today?

Where is Milwaukee serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer now? Is he alive today?

No. Jeffrey Dahmer is dead. The serial killer and cannibal, who killed gay men primarily in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was murdered at Columbia Correctional Institution, a Wisconsin prison, on November 28, 1994.

Dahmer’s crimes were horrific. Victims’ bodies were disintegrated in a vat in his Milwaukee apartment building, and he practiced cannibalism.

Dahmer’s killings are getting renewed attention as a result of a new Netflix series. “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” started streaming on September 21, 2022. “Across more than a decade, 17 teen boys and young men were murdered by convicted killer Jeffrey Dahmer. How did he evade arrest for so long?” the Netflix site for the show asks.

But no one has to worry about Jeffrey Dahmer now.

Here’s what you need to know:

An Inmate Named Christopher Scarver Bashed Dahmer’s Head in With a Metal Bar

DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story | Official Trailer (Trailer 1) | Netflix From the Emmy award winning creator of American Crime Story comes Dahmer – Monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series examines the gruesome and horrific true crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer and the systemic failures that enabled one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.… 2022-09-16T14:00:00Z

A Wisconsin State Journal article from 1994, accessed through Newspapers.com, says that Christopher Scarver, the inmate who killed Dahmer, said he “bashed in Jeffrey Dahmer’s head with a metal bar and left him gurgling on the floor.”

“God told me to do it,” Scarver said, according to that article.

The article says that Scarver, then 25, murdered both Dahmer and wife killer Jessue Anderson “while the three cleaned a gymnasium.”

The State Journal article reported that Scarver “sang” as he walked into the courtroom. The lyrics included, “believe in love. Let love be the light to show the way.”

Dahmer Was Assigned to Clean a Prison Restroom

A 1994 Associated Press article, also accessed via Newspapers.com, said that Dahmer died after being taken off life support. Anderson, who murdered his wife in a stabbing outside a restaurant in Milwaukee, died at a hospital. Anderson had falsely blamed the murder on an innocent Black male, according to Media Milwaukee.

Dahmer had been assigned to clean a prison restroom when he was attacked, the article said.

Scarver, who was also serving a life term for murder, was the “sole suspect,” according to the AP.

The story quoted Columbia County Sheriff James D. Smith as saying that “eight people were in the prison’s recreation area around the time of the attacks, including two guards, a recreation director, and other inmates.”

Anderson and Dahmer were found in different locations; Dahmer was discovered in a staff bathroom “in a pool of blood” while Anderson was discovered in a locker room, according to the AP.

The AP article says that a “bloody broom handle” was found near Dahmer.

Who was Scarver? He shot a man three times in the head “demanding more money from the victim’s co-worker after each shot,” according to the AP and he “told a psychiatrist he was the son of God.”

He received a life prison sentence in 1992 for that crime.

Dahmer has received the nicknames the “Milwaukee Monster” and “Milwaukee Cannibal.” A jury rejected his insanity plea, and he was serving life prison terms when he was murdered in prison.

Today, Scarver, now 53, remains in prison, but he was shipped out-of-state, according to the state of Wisconsin Department of Corrections database.

