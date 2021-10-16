Jets vs Sharks Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

The San Jose Sharks will host the Winnipeg Jets in their season opened Avalanche will host the St. Louis Blues at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. These two teams understand a positive start to the season could help propel them into battling for playoff spots.

In the United States, the game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC Sports California for those who live in the Sharks market, and It will also stream live on ESPN+ for everyone out of market in the US.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of the Jets vs Sharks in the US, which your options depending on where you live:

If the Game is in Your Market

Note: This option is for viewers in the Sharks market

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports California (live in local markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels (TNT not included) on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Jets vs Sharks live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Note: This option is for viewers in the Sharks market

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC Sports California (local markets) is included in “Choice” and up.

You can sign up right here:

Get DirecTV Stream

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Jets vs Sharks live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

If the Game is out of Your Market

Viewers in the United States can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NHL game (over 1,000 games total) on ESPN+, which replaces NHL.tv this season and is a must-have for any NHL fan:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+, which also includes about 75 exclusive national NHL games, plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary in existence and additional original content (both video and written), costs $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year (or about seven cents per NHL game if you want to look at it that way).

If you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the Jets vs Sharks (either team’s broadcast) live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Jets vs Sharks Preview

Winnipeg are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night and look to improve off of that performance. The start of the season will not be kind to the Canadian outfit as they will play six out of the first eight games on the road.

Their last game’s scoreline was not as indicative of the team’s overall effort. They outshot the Ducks 11-1 in the early stages of the game, but it was the home side that took the lead after Mason McTavish scored his first career goal.

If there is a bit of good news for the Jets is that their star center, Mark Scheifele, will be back in the lineup. The Kitchener, Ontario native served the last game of his four-game suspension stemming from last year’s playoffs against Montreal after the shot he took on Jake Evans.

The Sharks finished seventh in the last season, though there is some hope that they can hang around the playoff picture in the Pacific Division.

Most of San Jose’s nucleus returns after a disappointing overall performance season. That said, there were very little changes in the roster despite having failed to make the playoffs for a second consecutive season.

There can be some positives taken out of their off-season as they were able to improve between the pipes by acquiring Adin Hill and James Reimer coming in for Martin Jones, Devan Dubnyk and Josef Korenar.

San Jose also brought in Andrew Cogliano, Nick Bonino and Nicholas Merkley to shore up the team’s attack. They seem to be positive reinforcements to consider keeping in mind that team captain Logan Couture, Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl will remain the key components of their attack.

The Sharks will remain with their pairing of Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson as their top pairing on defense. It shows while a very likable and entertaining duo, they do allow a lot of quality scoring chances against. This could be a benefit for the team while being the undoing of their playoff aspirations.