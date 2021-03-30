Singer Opens Up About Her Sexuality to Joe Rogan: ‘I’m Pansexual’

Pop star Demi Lovato opened up about her sexuality during a podcast conversation with Joe Rogan, telling him that she identifies as pansexual. The singer has previously shied away from labels, but told Rogan she was “super closeted” when she was younger. Lovato survived a drug overdose in 2018 and is opening up about that near-fatal experience and her life in a new documentary.

“I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was, like, super closeted off,” Lovato told Rogan in an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that debuted on March 27, 2021. Rogan responded, “You mean sexually fluid? You like girls? You like boys?” Lovato replied, “Yeah … anything really,” and confirmed she’s pansexual.

According to GLAAD, “While being bisexual means being attracted to more than one gender, being pansexual means being attracted to all gender identities, or attracted to people regardless of gender.”

The 28-year-old Lovato’s new documentary, Dancing With The Devil, premiered on YouTube on March 23. The podcast interview with Rogan can be heard on Spotify.

Follow the Heavy on Joe Rogan Facebook page for the latest on his podcast and more.

Lovato Told Rogan She Doesn’t See Herself Marrying a Man, but That Could Change

JRE – Demi Lovato is Bisexual or Pansexual 2021-03-28T08:24:39Z

Lovato, who was engaged to actor and musician Max Ehrich from March 2020 to September 2020, talked to Rogan about family trauma and he asked her if she wanted to have children of her own. “I used to, I think if anything I want to adopt, more than anything,” Lovato said. “I was engaged to a man last year. I totally thought that I’d be married, maybe pregnant right now. And that’s not the case

Lovato added, “I know that my life isn’t going according to my plan. … My plan, as a 15-year-old, would have been like, ‘this, this, this’ by ‘this’ age, but you know, life doesn’t go according to any plan. So I could sit here and say I want to have children, but I don’t know because that might change. I think in this moment I want to adopt, for sure.”

She said, “I also don’t know if I’m going to end up with a guy so I can’t really see myself getting pregnant.”

In anther recent interview, with Entertainment Weekly, Lovato said, “Regardless if drama is happening or not, I am too gay to marry a man right now. I don’t know if that will change in 10 years and I don’t know if that’ll never change, but I love accepting myself.” Lovato told EW, “I’ve always known I was hella queer, but I have fully embraced it.”

Lovato Said She ‘Felt a Lot of Shame’ About Being Attracted to Women When She Was Growing Up as a Christian in Texas

Demi Lovato Shares Moment She Knew She Was QueerDemi Lovato is living her truth loud and proud! The music superstar joined Tan France for a new Facebook Watch special in honor of National Coming Out Day and revealed the exact moment she knew she was queer. Demi also recalled the steps she took when deciding to openly identify as a member of the… 2020-10-09T23:40:13Z

Lovato told Rogan, “I heard someone call the LGBTQIA+ community the alphabet mafia and I was like, ‘That’s it. That’s what I’m going with.’ I’m a part of the alphabet mafia and proud.”

Lovato said when she saw Sarah Michelle Gellar kiss Selma Blair in Cruel Intentions when she was a kid, “I was like, ‘Oh I like that,’ but I felt a lot of shame, because growing up in Texas as a Christian, that’s very frowned upon. And so, any attraction that I ever had to a female at a young age, I shut it down before I even let myself process what I was feeling.”

In 2017, Lovato took a different approach when asked about her sexuality. She told PrideSource.com, “I just feel like everyone’s always looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to be the one to break what my sexuality is. I feel like it’s irrelevant to what my music is all about.”

Lovato added, “I stand up for the things that I believe in and the things that I’m passionate about, but I like to keep my personal life as private as possible when it comes to dating and sexuality and all that stuff just because it has nothing to do with my music. Unfortunately, we live in a world where everyone is trying to get that soundbite and I am purposefully not giving the soundbite.”

READ NEXT: Joe Rogan Just Sold His LA Home for This Much