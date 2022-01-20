Jozef Puska: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jozef Puska is the suspect accused in the random murder of Ashling Murphy, a 23-year-old Irish teacher who was attacked while jogging in Tullamore.

Murphy’s murder has caused heartbreak throughout Ireland and other countries.

According to An Garda Síochána, Ireland’s National Police Service, “Gardaí continue to investigate the fatal assault on Ashling Murphy that occurred at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, 12th January, 2022, along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly.”

“Significant progress has been made in the investigation to date,” Gardai wrote.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Puska Is a Slovakian National Living on About $226 a Week

Jozef Puska led from Tullamore court last night charged with the murder of Aisling Murphy pic.twitter.com/xKlwcpQ8dh — Gary Ashe (@Gasheman) January 20, 2022

Puska is 31, according to BBC. He was described by BBC as a “Slovakian national living on €200 ($226) a week.” According to Sunday World, the money is a “disability benefit.”

He is now in custody and was charged.

Offaly man Jozef Puska, of the well known Puska's of Ferbane, will be held in custody before trial. A file is being prepared by the Gardaí. pic.twitter.com/xsp7CznxSg — D O'Negal Gab @D_O_Negal (@tyrconnal) January 20, 2022

According to the Irish Times, he required a Slovakian interpreter in court.

Previously, The Sun reported that a possible suspect may be a man on a bike who was “acting suspiciously in the area” and was possibly “stalking potential victims along the canal in Tullamore 24 hours before she was brutally murdered.”

A woman in her 40s claimed a man on a bicycle approached her just two hours before the murder. Tullamore is a small town located about an hour and a half from Dublin.

2. An Angry Crowd Shouted at Puska

Emotions in Ireland are running high over the slaying, and videos show an angry, cellphone-carrying crowd shouting at Puska as he was led away by police.

According the Sunday World, Murphy’s family stood in the back of Puska’s first court hearing holding photos of Murphy.

The suspect’s address was given as Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, according to Sunday World, which added that the only word he uttered during his first court appearance was “no.”

3. Puska Is Accused of Strangling Murphy While She Was Jogging

The Irish Sun reported that Murphy was “brutally murdered while out for a jog.”

Her “heartbroken family” visited the murder scene, according to the news site, listing her family as parents Kathleen and Raymond, sister Amy, brother Cathal and boyfriend Ryan Case.

Slovakian national Jozef Puska (31) has appeared in court charged with the murder of school teacher Ashling Murphy in Tullamore last Wednesday. He has been remanded in custody until next week pic.twitter.com/1nMHdtFTSi — Robin Schiller (@11SchillRob) January 19, 2022

The Irish Independent reported that the cause of death was strangulation.

The Independent further reported that Murphy had gone for a jog about an hour after finishing teaching at Durrow National School. The crime is considered “random,” and occurred on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore around 4 p.m.

I run along the same canal that Ashling Murphy did. I felt incredibly privileged to be able to finish my run today, something she’ll never do. I kept her in my thoughts the entire way. I’d love to do a race in her honour so we can finish the run for her. Can we make that happen? pic.twitter.com/AtS6l9mClc — Ciara (@Ciarabelles) January 14, 2022

The Irish Independent reported that the killer “lunged at another young schoolteacher and a garda’s wife as they tried to go to her aid during the fatal assault on Wednesday.”

4. Police Were Investigating a Suspect Who Is at a Dublin Hospital With Facial Injuries, Reports Say

According to The Irish Sun, there is an identified suspect who is at a Dublin hospital. The news site reported that he doesn’t live in Tullamore and went to Dublin after Murphy’s murder. He had facial injuries, which is why an “associate” took him to the hospital, and his home was searched and clothing taken, according to the news site, which said the mountain bike was recovered near the scene.

The Irish Times reported that Puska is the suspect who was hospitalized. He was arrested after being discharged.

CCTV video also captured a man on a bike around the time of the murder. The Sun ran a photo of the suspect on a bicycle, which you can see here.

The associate who took the suspect to the hospital had called police about it, according to The Irish Sun, which says the man claims he was “injured elsewhere in the city.”

According to the Irish Independent, authorities are preparing to interview the “chief suspect,” who has self-inflicted injuries. He may have also suffered “scratch wounds,” the site reports.

“There is nothing in this individual’s background to suggest that he would be capable of such an horrific crime,” a senior source told the Irish Independent, which said the suspect is a father who lives in Offaly.

Another man was wrongly identified as a potential suspect, Daily Mail reported. No suspects have been arrested or charged at this point.

An Garda Síochána “continue to support Ashling’s family at this time. The Murphy family are appreciative and overwhelmed by the national outpouring of support shown to them,” the police wrote in their statement posted to Facebook.

“The Murphy family have requested that they now need privacy, space and time to process Ashling’s death. An Garda Síochána wishes to acknowledge the support of the public to date and in order to assist the public in providing information to the investigation team a dedicated phone line 057 9357060 has been established at Tullamore Garda station,” the Gardai wrote in the Facebook statement.

“An Garda Síochána continue to appeal to any person who has not made contact with the investigation team and who has any information on this fatal assault to come forward.”

The Gardai continued:

An Garda Síochána continue to appeal for any information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/ green front forks (image attached) prior to 4pm on Wednesday 12th January 2022 and in the previous days/weeks. Gardaí continue to appeal to any persons that were in the Cappincur/ Canal walk area of Tullamore, County Offaly before 4pm, Wednesday, 12th January 2022, to make contact with them. Gardaí continue to appeal to any person in and between the Tullamore town centre area and the wider approach roads to The Grand Canal Way in the vicinity of Capincur on the 12th January 2022, with any form of video footage (Dashcam, CCTV, Mobile phone, GoPro Cam etc..), to contact us. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9357060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

5. Murphy Was an Accomplished Musician

Murphy’s Facebook page says she started school at Mary Immaculate College in Ireland in 2017. Her page is filled with photos of Murphy with family and friends.

Her top visible post says she is a member of Ballyboy C.C.É.

Today we remember our past pupil Ashling Murphy. Ashling was a vibrant member of our school community during her six years here and she will be sadly missed. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad and difficult time. pic.twitter.com/6rl1JeRajQ — SHS Tullamore (@shstullamore) January 13, 2022

Ballyboy CCÉ “delivers a wide ranging program to the local community and beyond, designed to promote, support and safeguard our Heritage,” its website says.

She shared posts of Irish folk music and violin playing. In January, 2020, she shared a poster for a run/walk.

Her family spoke to the Irish Independent. “The last thing she’d say in the morning going out was ‘Mam, I love you’,” her mother, Kathleen, told the news outlet.

“She was just a special girl. She’s the youngest, a little angel,” her father Raymond told the Independent.

“She was a brilliant girl in every sense of the word. She was a great worker, with great drive. A marvellous musician. She crammed so much into her short life. She played with Comhaltas Ceoltóirí all over Ireland and all over the UK on the tours. She was in their youth choir and senior orchestra.”

READ NEXT: OnlyFans Model Accused of Stabbing Boyfriend