Kamala Harris’ Husband, Douglas Emhoff, Tweets Supportive Message Before Debate

Kamala Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhoff, is known for providing a behind-the-scenes look at the campaign on Twitter. Today, shortly before the vice presidential debate, he posted a message of support for his wife.

Emhoff Wrote: ‘I’ve Got You, and You’ve Got This’

In a supportive message on Twitter just before the debate, Emhoff shared his support of his wife and her campaign.

I’ve got you, and you’ve got this. So proud of you. Love, Dougie. ❤️💯 pic.twitter.com/zULHrCtva1 — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) October 7, 2020

He wrote: “I’ve got you, and you’ve got this. So proud of you. Love, Dougie.”

Many people replied to the tweet to show their support, too.

Emhoff is known for sharing fun behind-the-scenes tweets and photos from the campaign. He’s also been very involved in campaigning for his wife. The night before the debate, he stopped in Dallas for a socially distanced campaign event.

***HAPPENING NOW*** The night before the vice presidential debate, @KamalaHarris’ husband @DouglasEmhoff makes a stop in Dallas. Here he’s meeting with local Jewish community leaders. “If we win Texas, it’s game over,” he said. pic.twitter.com/6WSmCEQOWb — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) October 6, 2020

On October 6, he tweeted that he was voting for a world where people could be together again safely.

He wrote: “#ImVotingFor our family. I want a world where all the people we love can be together again, safely. @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris have a plan- based on science, to take this virus head-on, listen to the experts & turn a page on this dark chapter.”

#ImVotingFor our family. I want a world where all the people we love can be together again, safely. @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris have a plan- based on science, to take this virus head-on, listen to the experts & turn a page on this dark chapter. Visit https://t.co/Ffjz5GImkt today pic.twitter.com/lqhThd9L6k — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) October 6, 2020

He’s been touring Texas over the last few days.

Great visit to the RGV — onward to San Antonio! pic.twitter.com/rnmdXokZyR — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) October 5, 2020

On September 30, he vowed to continue working tirelessly for Biden and Harris.

34 Days. I will continue to work ceaselessly and tirelessly for Joe and Kamala. Virtually, in person, wherever/whenever/however to get it done. Are you with me?!! @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris #TeamJoe — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) September 30, 2020

One photo that Emhoff shared from the campaign trail became an iconic symbol of the campaign. In December 2019, he posted a photo of himself hugging Harris after she dropped out from the race.

Emhoff & Harris Met on a Blind Date in 2013 & Were Married a Year Later

Emhoff and Harris first met in 2013 when she was the attorney general in California, Newsweek reported. A mutual friend set them up on a blind date and they hit it off immediately. When friend Chrisette Hudlin set them up, she told Harris not to overthink it or “Google him,” CNN reported. Harris said in her book, The Truths We Hold, that she never brought men to public events unless she was very serious about them because of all the scrutiny they would get.

Harris and Emhoff got along even when they talked on the phone before they met. When he emailed her about when he was available, he said he was “too old to play games or hide the ball,” and said he really liked her. The two were married a year later by Maya Harris West, Kamala Harris’ sister, in a Santa Barbara courthouse. When Emhoff proposed, he did so during a discussion about what kind of takeout they wanted, CNN reported.

He and Harris like to have fun together. Here’s a photo of them laughing at SF Pride in June 2019. He reposted the photo in June 2020, reminiscing on life pre-COVID-19.

One year ago today: me, ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ and The Jacket at SF Pride. 🏳️‍🌈❤️ pic.twitter.com/Zk6jMkHIga — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) June 30, 2020

Harris Said That Finding Time to ‘Laugh at Yourself’ Is Important During the Pandemic

"Find time to sing. Find time to dance. Find time to laugh at yourself." –@KamalaHarris to over 14 pages of her campaign staff while I was mid-cry. ilysm #ForThePeople FOREVER ❤💜💛 pic.twitter.com/rXoUMQB9c3 — Emily Bateman (@emilyrbateman) June 5, 2020

Emhoff and Harris have been taking the pandemic seriously. During a Zoom call in June 2020, she counseled the group: “Find time to sing. Find time to dance. Find time to laugh at yourself.”

Emhoff has also spent much of the pandemic encouraging people to take it seriously and wear masks.

Please wear a mask. Thanks and much appreciated. 👍💯 pic.twitter.com/QtqSsimnqt — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) July 15, 2020

