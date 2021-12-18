Kangol Kid Dead: UTFO Rap Group Legend Has Died

Kangol Kid of the legendary rap group U.T.F.O. has died.

His real name was Shaun Fequiere. What is Kangol Kid’s cause of death? According to WBLS, he was battling stage four colon cancer.

His son, T. Shaun Fequiere, condemned cancer in a post about his dad.

New York City promoter Van Silk confirmed to HipHopDX that Kangol Kid had died.

Another sad day for Hip Hop. Rest in peace Kangol Kid 😢 You were a force, and we thank you for everything you did for the culture. #RIPKangolKid #HipHop pic.twitter.com/EUyMCGQadr — ill Will (@officialillwill) December 18, 2021

“I’m hearing Kangol passed,” he wrote via text on December 18 to the site. “I was on with Mix Master Ice last night. Trying to find out.” He then said, “RIP KANGOL KID. He passed at 3:02 a.m. My prayers go out to my brother who fought a battle of colon cancer at Stage 4.”

According to All Music, UTFO “was a Brooklyn-based rap group, comprised of the Kangol Kid, Doctor Ice, the Educated Rapper, and Mix Master Ice.” They burst into the music scene in 1984, with the major hit, “Roxanne, Roxanne.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Kangol Kid’s Son Declared Himself the Son ‘Of a Legend’

On Facebook, Kangol Kid’s son goes by the name T. Shaun Fequire. He is, according to his Facebook page, “Producer/Host at On The Dot Live,” and “Owner at T LeVision,” as well as “HOST/DJ at Ciroc” and “CEO at WeKnow570.com” as well as “CEO at SoundStorm Academy.”

About a week ago, people started offering prayers and well-wishes for Fequire on his Facebook page.

He wrote a brief tribute to Kangol Kid on his Facebook page on December 17, 2021:

“IM A SON, OF A LEGEND!

I LOVE YOU, Kangol Kid

#BLESSED #THANKFUL #THANKGOD.”

A woman wrote on his comment thread, “Praying for your pops.” Another person wrote, “True f****** legend you guys are keeping your father in my prayers, DEVIL TRYING TO KNOCK HIM BUT GOD GOT HIM💯🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾‼️.” Another family member wrote, all in caps, “YOUR DAD IS NOT ONLY A LEGEND IN MUSIC BUT ALSO AS A FATHER AND HUMANITARIAN!!!! I LOVE HIM TOO!!! HE’S 1 OF THE BEST MEN I’VE MET IN MY LIFE TIME !!! THAT’S A FACT!!! GOD IS GOOD!!!!”

Kangol Kid Was Admitted to the Hospital in Late October 2021

On Facebook, Kangol Kid posted videos and photos from a hospital bed.

“When LIFE or DEATH is equated with decision-making, it should be a no-brainer. Time to ‘DROP ALL THE BULLSH**,” he wrote. “At that moment, you accept that their trauma trumps yours and behave appropriately. If love ever there…this is when it goes in ‘Auto-Pilot.’ I pray that the entire HIP-HOP Culture (and people in general) benefits from this video moment that happened earlier today.”

In October, he revealed on Facebook that he was admitted to the hospital and trashed cancer. “Please forgive me for not returning calls and more. Things have become, and are becoming a little more difficult than imagined. I’ve been admitted again for complications related to my condition. Thank you to those who have been instrumental in my latest ordeal. Your actions have been well received and greatly appreciated. I am blessed to have you by my side through this,” he wrote.





Play



Roxanne, Roxanne – U.T.F.O. (1984) "Roxanne, Roxanne" was the most notable track off of 1984's "UTFO", the first album released by old school hip-hop group U.T.F.O. This was the track that ignited the so-called 'Roxanne Wars', a well-known series of hip-hop rivalries during the mid-1980s, yielding perhaps the most answer records in history. It arose from a dispute over a… 2011-04-06T18:31:49Z

He asked for prayers. In early October, he wrote, “Tests, Exams, CT Scan, Pain, Morphine, Bloodwork, Bloodthiners, Ultrasound, Vitals…and more in a day. Only those who have been here before can tell you what images play out in one’s brain. All others can only imagine our images.”

READ NEXT: Shopping Cart Serial Killer Identified by Police