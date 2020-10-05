Kelly Loeffler Tweet Shows Trump ‘Bodyslamming’ Coronavirus: ‘COVID Stood NO Chance!’

On Monday, October 5, Kelly Loeffler tweeted a doctored video of President Donald Trump “body slamming” the coronavirus. In the video, a man’s face was replaced with a blurry, cartoon image of the coronavirus. Trump proceeded to jump on the “coronavirus” and punch at it repeatedly.

Loeffler captioned the doctored video, “COVID stood NO chance against @realDonaldTrump!”

Loeffler’ s tweet immediately garnered attention, along with an uncommon Twitter ratio: within an hour of her posting the tweet, as many people had commented on the tweet as had liked it. This is often an indicator for when something is considered particularly controversial on the platform.

Loeffler is running for one of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats. Here’s what you need to know:

Loeffler’s Doctored Video Inspired Immediate Outrage: ‘Are You F*cking Serious?’

Immediately, Loeffler’s tweet generated harsh criticism from thousands of people. “Oh that’s so funny, Kelly,” one person tweeted in response. “So none of those 215,000 Americans who died from COVID were as tough as Donald Trump…”

Another person tweeted, “Are you f*cking serious with this bullsh*t? The dude had two experimental treatments, a hospital suite, 15 doctors and three days of supplemental oxygen. He didn’t mud wrestle the thing. For f*cks sake.”

Many of the angry comments focused on Loeffler’s implicit argument in her caption: that Trump was “stronger” than the virus, and that one’s aggression or strength is what determines whether they survive the virus or not, rather than their access to medical care.

One person tweeted, “RIGHT? I mean every American has access to experimental non-FDA approved treatments and can get airlifted to a hospital and have a team of 10 doctors dedicated to their treatment in a private suite and then return home where they also have a full medical unit on hand. Right?”

Brian Tyler Cohen, a political commentator for, tweeted of the video, “In other words, Kelly Loeffler believes that the 210,000 Americans who died were just weak.”

Loeffler Also Tweeted That China ‘Gave’ Trump the Virus: ‘WE MUST HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE’

The radical left is once again trying to cancel me for speaking the truth – CHINA gave this virus to our President @realdonaldtrump and First Lady @FLOTUS and must be held accountable for endangering the lives of millions.https://t.co/fDQlfNAIQi — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) October 4, 2020

Loeffler is no stranger to controversial tweets. Earlier in the week, the Senate hopeful tweeted an accusation against China. “Remember,” she tweeted, “China gave this virus to our President @realDonaldTrump and First Lady @FLOTUS. WE MUST HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE.”

Then, when many called out the questionable logic behind her argument, Loeffler doubled down. She tweeted, “The radical left is once again trying to cancel me for speaking the truth – CHINA gave this virus to our President @realdonaldtrump and First Lady @FLOTUS and must be held accountable for endangering the lives of millions.”

This is a developing post and will be updated.