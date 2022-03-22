Ketajh Brown, Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Brother, Served in Iraq

Ketajh Brown, Ketanji Brown Jackson’s brother, is a former police officer who served in Iraq.

Jackson, Joe Biden’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, has mentioned her brother before during previous nomination hearings. She mentioned her brother when asked about representing a Guantanamo Bay detainee as a federal public defender, saying,

At the time of this representation, my brother was an enlisted U.S. Army infantryman who was deployed outside of Mosul, Iraq, and I was keenly and personally mindful of the tragic and deplorable circumstances that gave rise to the U.S. government’s apprehension and detention of the persons who were secured at Guantanamo Bay.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brown Jackson’s Brother Served With the Baltimore Police Department

The judge has one younger brother. He served in the Army in Iraq and is a lawyer she said in her nomination speech.

The Baltimore Sun reported that Jackson’s brother is named Ketajh Brown, and he “served with the Baltimore Police Department from October 2001 through May 2008.”

During comments after her nomination, Brown Jackson said of her brother, “I am so proud of all that he’s accomplished,” adding that he worked “on some of the toughest streets in the inner city of Baltimore” as a police officer and detective.

He is now a corporate attorney in Chicago, according to the newspaper.

Jackson said he enlisted in the Army serving two tours of duty in the Middle East. She said her uncles are in law enforcement, as well. She said one of her uncles was “caught up in the drug trade” and received a life sentence (that uncle is Thomas Brown Jr., who was serving a life sentence in Florida for a drug crime before former President Barack Obama commuted his sentence, according to The Washington Post.) She had two uncles who served decades in law enforcement, and one of them became the police chief in Miami, Florida. The police chief uncle is Calvin Ross, her mother’s brother, The Post Reported.

According to his LinkedIn page, Ketajh Brown is a commercial litigation associate for K&L Gates in Chicago, who previously worked at Husch Blackwell. He was a law clerk to Judge David R. Herndon in the Southern District of Illinois, a judicial staff attorney for the U.S. Court of Appeals, and an investigator for the federal public defender’s office in Washington D.C. He lists being an infantry officer in the United States Army from 2006 to 2013.

You can see his law firm bio here.

According to LinkedIn, he attended law school at the University of Wisconsin, where the Wisconsin Law Review-Note and Comment Editor/Diversity Committee Chair, a coach with the Wisconsin Moot Court Board, a member of the Wisconsin mock trial team, and vice president of the Black Law Students Association.

His LinkedIn page says that he also worked as a commercial litigation association for Husch Blackwell, was a law clerk to Judge David R. Herndon, and was a judicial staff attorney for the U.S. Courts of Appeals. He was an investigator with the federal public defender in Washington D.C. and wrote that he served as an infantry officer with the U.S. Army for seven years from 2006 to 2013.

