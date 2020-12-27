White Woman Falsely Accuses Black Musician Keyon Harrold’s Son of iPhone Theft

Keyon Harrold is a Black musician who posted a video on Instagram he says shows his 14-year-old son being falsely accused of stealing an iPhone from a white woman at Arlo SoHo Hotel in New York City and then being assaulted by her. The woman in the viral video has not been identified.

The video shows Harrold telling the woman and a manager at the hotel that his son did not take the phone, and then shows the unidentified woman assaulting him and his son while they tried to leave. According to Harrold, the woman’s Uber driver later came to the hotel to give her iPhone to her, saying she had forgotten it in his car.

Harrold wrote on Instagram about the December 26 incident, “Her phone was magically returned by an Uber driver a few minutes after this incident. No apology from her after this traumatic situation to my son, not me. No apologies from the establishment.” Harrold could not immediately be reached for comment by Heavy. It is not clear if police were called to the hotel or if Harrold or the woman have filed a complaint related to the incident.

Arlo SoHo Hotel has also not issued a statement about the incident, but wrote in an Instagram comment on Harrold’s post, “Hello, we are extremely sorry that this happened and we are looking into this right away. We will send you a direct message and try to rectify the situation. Once again, our deepest apologies.”

Harrold Says the Woman Scratched Him & ‘Tackled & Grabbed’ His 14-Year-Old Son After Trying to Get the Manager to Stop Them From Leaving the Hotel Lobby

The 1-minute video shows part of the incident involving Harrold, his 14-year-old son, the unidentified woman and the Arlo SoHo Hotel employee who identified himself as a manager. Harrold posted the video on December 26, a few hours after the incident occurred. Harrold said he and his son were staying at the hotel and had come downstairs to the lobby area to have breakfast when they were confronted by the woman.

Harrold wrote, “This person quote on quote ‘lost’ her iPhone, and apparently, my son magically acquired it, which merely ridiculous. This incident went on for five more minutes, me protecting my son from this lunatic. She scratched me; she Tackled and grabbed him. He is a child!!! Now watch it again.”

The video shows the masked woman talking to a manager, who is holding a laptop. Harrold’s son can be heard saying, “This is my phone.” Harrold then tells him, “you don’t have to explain nothing to her” as the woman asks Harrold’s son to show her his phone. She then says to the manager, “he took the case off, that’s mine, literally get it back please.” Harrold then responds, “Are you kidding me? You feel like there’s only one iPhone made in the world?”

The woman then tells Harrold the “find my iPhone” setting is off on her phone and points at his son and says it his her’s he is holding. The hotel manager then starts to question Harrold, who tells him he doesn’t have the authority to talk to him. The manager says, “I’m trying to settle this situation.”

When Harrold says his son has nothing to do with the woman, she says, “then show me the proof. He’s not leaving. Show me the proof.” The woman then runs to follow Harrold and his son down a hallway yelling, “I’m not letting him walk away with my phone. She then lunges at Harrold and falls to the ground, telling a security officer to get her phone back. The video ends with the woman shoving Harrold.

Harrold Said in His Post ‘This S*** Happens So Often’

Harrold wrote in his Instagram post, “This s*** happens so often. It needs to stop!!! If anyone recognizes this person, please tag or DM.” He said earlier in the post, “I hate I have to post this!!! I am furious!!! We see this crap happening all the time, but it hits different when it hits home!!! I typically try to keep things positive, but nothing about this video is positive.”

Harrold wrote on Instagram, “This lady is not even a guest at the hotel. She checked out of the hotel on the 23rd of December; today is the 26th. Now watch as the manager advocates for the lady who is not even a hotel guest, insisting and attempting to use his managerial authority to force my son to show his phone to this random lady. He actually empowered her!!! He didn’t even consider the fact we were actually the guests!”

Harrold added, “Think about the trauma that my son now has to carry, only coming downstairs to have box day brunch with his dad.”

Harrold Is a Jazz Trumpeter, Vocalist, Songwriter & Producer Who Has Worked With Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Rihanna, Common & D’Angelo & He Was Called ‘the Future of the Trumpet’ by Wynton Marsalis

Harrold, a 40-year-old St. Louis native, is a popular jazz trumpeter, vocalist, songwriter and producer, who has worked alongside Common, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, D’Angelo and many other major stars in the music business. In 2017, trumpeter Wynton Marsalis told Downbeat, that Harrold is the “future of the trumpet.”

Harrold released his first solo album, Introducing Keyon Harrold, in 2009 and played the trumpet for the soundtrack to the 2015 Miles Davis biopic Miles Ahead starring Don Cheadle. His second album The Mugician was released in 2017.

