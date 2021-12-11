WATCH: Kyanna Parsons-Perez Live Video From Inside Mayfield Candle Company

Kyanna Parsons-Perez is an employee of the Mayfield Consumer Products Candidate Factory in Kentucky that was destroyed by the massive December 10, 2021, tornado. Parsons-Perez streamed live on Facebook from inside the collapsed factory.

You can watch her live stream videos below, but be aware that some will find it disturbing. The Mayfield candle factory in Kentucky was the focal point of destruction in a town annihilated by the massive twister, which cut a deadly swath through multiple states, killing, the governor said in a news conference, at least 70 and perhaps as many as 100 people throughout Kentucky along.

Parsons-Perez was trapped inside the rubble for two hours. Mayfield is a town of just over 10,000 people.

Here’s what you need to know:

Parsons-Perez Asked Fellow Employees to Sing Happy Birthday to Her as They Awaited Rescuers

Parsons-Perez recorded two videos.

“We are trapped. Please ya’ll get us some help. We are at the candle factory in Mayfield,” she said in the first video as people scream in the background. “…The wall is stuck on me. No one can get to us.”

In the second, longer live stream video, Parsons-Perez attempted to keep her co-workers calm. The video was black. You can hear people screaming in the background.

“We going to be fine,” she says, asking other people to sing happy birthday to her. At about 7:23 into the video, you can see some debris around her as she streams the video.

She later streamed another video declaring herself grateful.

Parsons-Perez Described It All as ‘Extremely Scary’

Chilling video shows the cries of a candle worker trapped inside a factory after a deadly tornado collapsed their building. Kyana Parsons-Perez is speaking out on this horrifying experience amid severe tornado storms across the country. pic.twitter.com/zsr0rhc3RQ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 11, 2021

Kyanna Parsons-Perez was trapped for two hours inside the candle company. “…It was extremely scary,” she said to TODAY. “Everything happened so fast.” She said they were an area to shelter from the storm. She said lights were flickering and then they felt a gust of wind. Her ears started popping. “And then… everything came down.”

She heard employees screaming and praying in Spanish.

She said it was “the most terrifying thing I’ve ever experienced in my entire life,” adding,. “I did not think I was going to make it….” Her back was against the wall when the tornado hit. She couldn’t feel her legs at first. It was a “complete mess,” she said. Debris fell on her.

According to Yahoo, she streamed live on Facebook before being rescued, asking co-workers to sing Happy Birthday to her.

The Death Toll Included Dozens of People in the Mayfield Candle Company

The governor confirmed in a news conference that there were “mass casualties” at the Mayfield candle factory.

Business Insider described the candle factory as “a family-owned business that produces branded candles and home fragrance products.”

“The City of Mayfield has been devastated. The roof collapse at a candle factory has resulted in mass casualties,” he said.

A violent tornado has raked through Mayfield, #KYwx tonight. Numerous folks were hurt & trapped or missing inside the Mayfield Consumer Products building. S&R Continues. Building completely destroyed with vehicles in the roof of it. Governor reporting 50 fatalities in town. pic.twitter.com/LuzwL4xPwC — Brett Adair (@AlaStormTracker) December 11, 2021

He said thousands of Kentuckians were without power. He said he was “absorbing the difficult news in real time,” and was in contact with Mayfield’s mayor and county judges. The courthouse was also damaged, its tattered flag flying in the wind.

Before midnight, he declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard, including experts in search, extraction, and debris clearing.

“State police have been working all night to save lives,” the governor said.

“A couple places have been hit incredibly hard,” he said at another press conference, citing Mayfield. He said the tornado touched down and stayed on the ground for 227 miles.

