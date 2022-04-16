Lance Galbraith Car Accident: Star Player Dies at 42

Lance Galbraith is a former Ottawa 67 star player who has died in a car crash in Ontario. He was mourned in tributes that remembered him as a tough player who would “do anything for his teammates.”

According to CTVNews.ca, Galbraith died in a car crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, on Friday, April, 15, 2022.

The news site reported that Galbraith “played five seasons with the 67’s in the late 1990s and early 2000s, winning a Memorial Cup in 1999 and an OHL championship in 2001.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Team Confirmed Galbraith’s Death

The Ottawa 67’s and OSEG are devastated to learn of the death of former player Lance Galbraith at the age of 42. Galbraith starred for the Barber Poles for five seasons and helped lead the 67’s to both the Memorial Cup championship in ‘99 and the J. Ross Robertson Cup in 2001. pic.twitter.com/mAMnSf88Uk — X – Ottawa 67’s (@Ottawa67sHockey) April 15, 2022

The Ottawa 67’s confirmed the death in a statement on Twitter.

“The Ottawa 67’s and OSEG are devastated to learn of the death of former player Lance Galbraith at the age of 42,” they wrote.

“Galbraith starred for the Barber Poles for five seasons and helped lead the 67’s to both the Memorial Cup championship in ‘99 and the J. Ross Robertson Cup in 2001.”

“When you think of the guys we have had here, Lance was right up there with the most popular Ottawa 67’s of all-time,” said former Coach and GM Brian Kilrea, according to a statement the team posted in a Twitter reply.

“It’s very sad and all of our thoughts are with his family, friends, and former teammates.”

The Ontario Ball Hockey Association posted a tribute to Galbraith on Facebook, writing,

The OBHA mourns the loss and express their condolences to the family and friends of Lance Galbraith, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 42. You would not find a tougher player and one that would do anything for his teammates. When he was in the lineup he would be there to support his teammates and everyone played a little bigger. One thing for sure, he was always enjoying his time on the floor and would always play with a grin or smile. One word to describe him would be passionate. He began playing with the Vaughan Flames for many season’s and then moved into Masters ball hockey with the Weston Alumni, Toronto Penguins and finally with the York Express. Lance started playing ball hockey at an older age after his ice hockey was over. He played five seasons in the OHL with the Ottawa 67’s and then a few teams over his 12 year East Coast, Central and American Hockey League career.

The Idaho Steelheads Mourned Galbraith’s ‘Tragic Passing’

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the tragic passing of Steelheads legend and two-time Kelly Cup Champion Lance Galbraith. He was 42 years old. Our hearts go out to the Galbraith family and all those that have been touched by his presence. Rest in peace, Rooster 💙 pic.twitter.com/ZTRUqMj1J0 — Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) April 15, 2022

The Idaho Steelheads also mourned Galbraith’s death, writing on Twitter:

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the tragic passing of Steelheads legend and two-time Kelly Cup Champion Lance Galbraith. He was 42 years old. Our hearts go out to the Galbraith family and all those that have been touched by his presence. Rest in peace, Rooster 💙

According to Idaho News 6, in addition to the Steelheads, Galbraith “played eight seasons in the E.C.H.L. for four other teams, and two additional teams in different leagues.” He was the Steelheads’ second leading scorer, the site reported.

Tributes also flowed from family and friends. Wrote one woman on Facebook:

I literally cannot…

My very first boyfriend and one of my oldest friends. My heart is broken! I’m shaking, I’m lost, and I wish we would’ve made those plans to meet and catch up a reality. I’ve loved you since we were 6 Mr. Galbraith. Typing this through streams of tears to let any old friends that haven’t heard the news, know. RIP. This one stings a lot. I’m broken 💔

A woman wrote, “Devastating is not even the word to describe this…Lance Galbraith was one of a kind, he was one of the nicest guys around and would do anything for anyone. The hockey world lost a great one . Life is so precious 💔😭”

READ NEXT: Graphic Video Captures Death of 14-Year-Old Boy on Orlando Free Fall Amusement Ride.