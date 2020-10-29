Miss America 1993 Leanza Cornett Dies at 49 Following Head Injury

Leanza Cornett is the former Miss America who died on October 28 after she sustained head injuries. Cornett, a Florida native, won Miss America in 1993. Cornett is survived by her two children, Kai Steines, 18, and Avery Steines, 16. Cornett was married to Mark Steines from 1995 until 2013.

Cornett’s death was announced on the Facebook page for Leanza Cornett’s Circle of Love. The post read, “Dear Disney family￼,

I’m here to let you know Leanza passed this afternoon. She was so loved. I don’t feel like writing a lot right now; my heart is broken.￼￼ Sue.” According to an earlier post on that page, Cornett suffered a head injury on October 12. After receiving her injuries, Cornett underwent emergency circumstances. The exact circumstances surrounding Cornett’s injuries were not immediately made public.

Cornett Was an ‘Activist, Christian Woman & Patriotic American’

Miss America 1993- Crowning: Leanza Cornett, Miss Florida1993 Miss America Pageant, Sept 1992- Atlantic City, NJ; I apologize for the quality, old video Miss America 1993: Leanza Cornett, Miss Florida 1st Runner-Up: Catherine Lemkau, Miss Iowa 2nd Runner-Up: Shelli Yoder, Miss Indiana 3rd Runner-Up: Pam McKelvy, Miss Kansas 4th Runner-Up: DuSharme Carter, Miss Oklahoma 2014-08-30T16:41:17Z

Cornett described herself on her Twitter page as a “Mother, daughter, Christian woman, Activist, Foodie, former Miss America, Patriotic American, world traveler, music lover.” At the time of her death, Cornett’s Twitter page has been set to private. According to Cornett’s LinkedIn page, she was the president of Cornett Entertainment.

In April 2006, Cornett was named as part of the hall of fame of her alma-mater Terry Parker High School in Jacksonville, Florida, reported the Florida Times-Union at the time. Cornett was a native of Big Gap, Virginia, but grew up in the Jacksonville-area.

Cornett Used Her Miss America Title in the Fight Against HIV/AIDS

In paying tribute to Cornett on Twitter, the former beauty pageant winner’s friend Kate Shindle wrote, “Heartbroken to hear about the loss of @LeanzaCornett. A trailblazer, an amazing talent, a human who fought for the world to be better and took the time to share what she had learned when I, too, aspired to use the @MissAmerica title in the battle against HIV/AIDS. #RIP, my friend.” Cornett’s death was noted on the Facebook page for the Miss America Organization. The tribute read in part, “Leanza had a bright and beautiful spirit and her laugh was infectious. We know she meant so much to so many, including all of you.”

Prior to her Miss America victory in 1993, Cornett was named as Miss National Sweetheart in 1991. An undated online profile on Cornett says that she began competing in beauty pageants as a means to earn scholarship money for college.

Cornett Divorced From Her Husband MArk Steines in 2013

A People Magazine feature in Cornett from October 2000 reported that Cornett went to work for Entertainment Tonight following her Miss America victory. She was fired from the show in 1995, shortly after her wedding to Mark Steines. Steines would replace Cornett on the show.

US Weekly reported in January 2013 that Cornett and Steines split up. A source close to Steines told the magazine at the time, “Mark is trying to keep things as upbeat and positive as possible.”

In a separate report on the couple’s split, US Weekly reported that Steines and Cornett were married on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. Steines remarried children’s author Julie Freyermuth in Los Angeles in August 2016, according to Brides.com.

READ NEXT: Former Fans Want TikTok Star Canceled Over ‘Racist’ Video – Watch it Here