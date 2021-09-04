How to Watch LSU vs UCLA Football Live Online

LSU looks to start its season out on the right foot as they take on UCLA on Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

The game (8:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of LSU vs UCLA online:

LSU vs UCLA Preview

After a down year, LSU hopes to rebound this season, starting with a matchup with an upward trending UCLA squad that dismantled Hawaii 44-10 in its Week 0 opener last week.

“I thought they had their guys playing. They were attacking,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said of UCLA. “They were making plays all over the field and I thought their cornerbacks tackled well in open space so it’s going to be a challenge, but we have speed too.”

A key starter to watch for the Tigers is quarterback Max Johnson, who takes the reins as LSU’s full-time starting QB. He went 2-0 as the starter last year.

“I think the understanding of our offense … learning his reads and I just hope he find Kayshon Boutte,” Orgeron said of Johnson’s growth. “I think he’ll be fine if he does that.”

Boutte went over 100 yards receiving in the final three games of 2020 and collected an SEC-record 308 in the Tigers’ regular-season finale.

LSU is heading west and will have a chance to play in the historic Rose Bowl to kick off the year.

“First of all, it’s an honor to play there. I’m so excited to bring our team there. I usually don’t take them to the stadium the day before, but I will just like two years ago when we played Miami and we went to the new Dallas Cowboys Stadium. I think it’s something that they’re going to want to see. Let them take pictures, let them be part of it, let them get that out the way.

“We’ll have a little practice on the field, let ’em feel the turf then the next day, it’s the same football field. We’re going to focus in on playing well, focus in on the LSU Tigers and not let any surroundings be intimidating or affect or distract us from what we want to get done.”

For UCLA, there’s some uncertainty seeing LSU out of the gate. The Tigers fired both of their coordinators after last season’s debacle.

“There is unknown on our side because they do have new coordinators on both sides of the ball,” Kelly said. We get what we expect to get and the evidence of what it’s going to be like. We can guess about it and look at it, but we’re going to have to make some adjustments early on both sides of the ball.”

LSU is a 2.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 64.5 points.