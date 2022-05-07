Luis Ramirez Ramos Dead: Outrage Over Mexican Journalist’s Death

Luis Ramirez Ramos was a Mexican journalist who was discovered murdered and left along the side of a highway as deaths of reporters in that country mount.

According to Espejo, a Spanish-language publication, the journalist, whose name was given as Luis Enrique Ramírez, was a a columnist for the newspaper El Debate. He “was assassinated in Culiacán,” the newspaper reported, adding, “The fact was confirmed by the journalist’s family to the Sinaloa government.”

“The @GobiernoMX condemns the murder of journalist Luis Enrique Ramirez, in Culiacán, Sinaloa. We will work in coordination with the state and municipal government to clarify the case. We will reinforce security measures for journalists. There will be no impunity,” Jesus Ramirez Cuevas, the Mexican president’s spokesman, wrote on Twitter.

Ramirez Had Worked as a Journalist Since 1980

Con profundo pesar, lamento el fallecimiento de Luis Enrique Ramírez, amigo y periodista del periódico el @ELDEBATE. Me he comunicado con la Fiscal Sara Bruna, para que se haga una investigación inmediata, rigurosa y exhaustiva, que esclarezca este oprobioso hecho. — Rubén Rocha Moya (@rochamoya_) May 5, 2022

According to Espejo, Luis Enrique Ramírez” was born in Culiacán in 1963. He began journalism in 1980 after studying at the Sinaloa School of Social Communication and worked in local newspapers, such as El Debate and Noroeste, as well as founding the Fuentes Fidedignas news site.”

He was an award-winning journalist. AZ Central reported that he was “a political columnist for the newspaper El Debate and director of the news portal Fuentes Fidedignas/”

Ruben Rocha Moya, the governor of Sinaloa, wrote on Twitter,

With deep regret, I mourn the death of Luis Enrique Ramírez, a friend and journalist from the newspaper el @ELDEBATE. I have communicated with the Prosecutor Sara Bruna, so that an immediate, rigorous and exhaustive investigation is carried out, to clarify this disgraceful fact.

El Financerio reported that the journalist was kidnapped when he left home in the Los Pinos neighborhood. That Spanish-language site noted that he was “the most influential political analyst in the state of Sinaloa. He had written two books and collaborated in the most important newspapers in the state.”

He Was the 9th Journalist Killed in Mexico This Year So Far

According to CBS News, Ramirez Ramos’s death was the 9th of a journalist in Mexico so far this year. Outside war zones, journalists face more danger in Mexico than any other country, CBS reported.

CBS reported that his body was found “on a dirt road near a junkyard in the state capital, Culiacan.” His body was wrapped in black plastic, the site reported, and the cause of death was “multiple blows to the head.” He was 59.

According to El Financiero, the journalist was already under “the protection of the International Article 19 Organization” after revealing that four people close to him were murdered “because he published compromising notes on Sinaloa politics.”

That site quoted him as saying, “I didn’t write about drug traffickers, only about politics.”

That site reports, “he commented exclusively on political issues and questioned the work not only of the government but of the political parties such as the PAN, the PRI and the PRD.”

Pledge Times wrote in a tribute,

The assassination of Luis Enrique Ramírez Ramos arouses many emotions. The same causes anger, frustration, impotence, that a deep sadness to see leave the friend, that child, the great human being who loves animals and in particular the cats he adored. And I speak of the human being, because of the journalist, the professional, everyone knows that part. His life and work will remain for eternity through his writings in print and digital media in the country. Nothing will erase his legacy.

