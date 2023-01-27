Madison Brooks: Video Shows LSU Student Leaving Reggie’s Bar

Madison Brooks was a Louisiana State University student who was struck and killed by a car after a court affidavit says she was raped by a juvenile and man after leaving Reggie’s bar intoxicated with them in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

WBRZ-TV obtained video showing Brooks leaving Reggie’s bar on January 16, 2023. You can watch the video later in this story.

Brooks was also known as Madi Brooks. According to jail records, Kaivon Washington, 18, was booked on third-degree rape charges. Everett Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, were booked as principals to third-degree rape, jail records show. WBRZ-TV reported that an unidentified 17-year-old is also accused of third-degree rape.

Carver told police the group dropped Brooks off in a subdivision after Washington and the juvenile had sex with her in a car despite her intoxication, a court affidavit says.

In a separate TikTok video published by Daily Mail, partying inside the bar is seen.

She was hit by another driver, who is not being charged, according to Fox News, which reported that the driver was not impaired and called for immediate help after striking Brooks.

“Even though she entered the bar with false identification, she wasn’t served nor did she consume any drinks at least during the last hour she was at Reggie’s,” according to a statement the tavern released to WBRZ.

The Video Shows Madison Brooks Leaving the Tavern

Brooks’ Facebook page says she was from Covington, Louisiana.

According to WBRZ-TV, the video shows her leaving Reggie’s at about 1:50 a.m. A little more than an hour later, she was struck by the car, WBRZ-TV reported.

An affidavit filed by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office against Kaivon Deondre Washington says that he is accused of third-degree rape.

On January 16, 2023, the victim, a 19-year-old female pedestrian, “was struck by a vehicle while in the roadway,” the affidavit says.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries,” the affidavit reads.

Between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., Brooks was seen leaving a local bar with four male subjects, the affidavit reads, although it doesn’t name Brooks, calling her only the victim.

One of the subjects was named as Casen Carver, the affidavit says. Carver admitted that he, his 17-year-old juvenile male friend, Kaivon Washington, 18, and Washington’s uncle went to a local bar in East Baton Rouge Parish, the affidavit says.

He admitted that he and his friends consumed alcoholic beverages, as did the victim, it says, adding that he denied knowing her.

According to the affidavit, Carver admitted that the victim walked with them and was “very unstable on her feet, was not able to keep her balance, and was unable to speak clearly without slurring her words.”

He witnessed her and his juvenile friend hugging and walking together, it says.

Brooks asked for a ride home and he agreed because he “did not want to leave her while very intoxicated and the bar was closing,” according to the affidavit.

He said he asked her about her friends, but she was drunk and did not know where her friends were, the affidavit says, adding that she got into the vehicle with his friends. He sat in the driver’s seat, and Washington’s uncle sat in the front passenger seat, according to the affidavit.

The juvenile, Washington and Brooks were in the rear seats, the affidavit says. He asked Brooks for her address, but she fell over and could not answer him, it says. He drove to a nearby street and overheard the juvenile ask Brooks five times if she wanted to have sex with him and claimed the victim gave verbal consent, according to the affidavit, which says that Brooks and the juvenile had sex in the rear seats.

Madison Brooks Was Intoxicated & Her Autopsy Showed Signs of Sexual Assault, the Affidavit Says

Washington then asked the victim numerous times if she wanted to have sex, and she consented, the affidavit says. He then had sex with her in the rear of the vehicle, it reads.

Carver says he stated, “We got to stop this, let’s go,” so Washington and Brooks stopped having sex and put their clothes on, it says.

He said he felt uncomfortable and hated it because he thought the victim was drunker, and her speech was slurred, the affidavit says, adding that he replied, “I guess” when asked if she was too impaired to consent.

He said they drove around attempting to locate where the victim lived and finally dropped her off in a subdivision, it says.

The autopsy revealed injuries consistent with previous sexual assault, according to the affidavit, which says she tested positive for marijuana. Her blood-alcohol content was .319 and showed alcohol poisoning, according to the affidavit, which says that video footage showed her arriving at the bar at 10:06 p.m. Brooks and the teen were seen hugging and dancing, according to the affidavit, which says she stumbled backwards.

The men, teen and Brooks were seen leaving the bar at 1:49 a.m. They got in a vehicle at 1:54 a.m., the affidavit says.

About 50 minutes later, the fatal crash occurred, it says.

The juvenile friend’s mother said she and her son did not want to provide a statement, according to the affidavit.

Washington said he was sad about the victim’s death and “we were the last people she seen,” it says.

He admitted she didn’t have her balance and stumbled, the affidavit says, adding that he denied having sex with her or seeing her have sex. She was drunk, he said, according to the affidavit.

A statement from LSU’s president William F. Tate reads, “This afternoon, police arrested four individuals following an investigation into the events preceding the death of LSU student Madison Brooks, who was struck by a vehicle on Burbank Drive last week.”

“Madison was a daughter, a granddaughter, a sister, a niece, a classmate, and a friend to many of you. By all accounts, she was an amazing young woman with limitless potential,” it says. “She should not have been taken from us in this way. What happened to her was evil, and our legal system will parcel out justice.”

Tate’s statement continued:

All but one of the suspects involved in this horrific scenario were underage yet were able to consume alcohol at a local bar. As such, our action plan starts with a deep and relentless focus on any establishment that profits off our students by providing alcohol to underage individuals. In the coming days, we will call a meeting with these business owners to discuss how their responsibilities directly impact the safety of our students. We will work openly against any business that doesn’t join us in efforts toward creating a safer environment for our students. Enough is enough. Real and long-lasting solutions require multiple strategies, so we will not stop there. That is why I am asking our entire Baton Rouge community, from business leaders to citizens, to work together and join us in this effort. We will share additional action items in the coming days, but for now please join me in keeping Madison’s family in our thoughts and prayers.

