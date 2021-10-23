WATCH: Marine Who Stopped Robbery Says ‘Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself’ During Interview

James Kelcer, a Marine veteran, stopped an armed robbery at an Arizona gas station within seconds of the armed man walking into the store. When he later talked to Fox News about what happened, he quickly said “Epstein didn’t kill himself” before the interview ended and the video stopped. You can watch the moment and learn more about James Kelcer in the story below.

Kelcer Said ‘Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself’ at the End of the Interview

Kelcer was being interviewed on October 22 on Fox News’ special, “America’s Newsroom,” when he made the unexpected statement about Jeffrey Epstein. Kelcer was being interviewed by Dana Perino about an armed robbery he had thwarted in Arizona. Just before she ended the interview, Kelcer said out of nowhere: “Epstein didn’t kill himself.”

Watch the moment in the video below, shared on Twitter.

The Marine who stopped the corner store robbery in the viral video was just on Fox News. He ended his interview saying "Epstein didn't kill himself" haha. pic.twitter.com/NUkZaow09j — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) October 22, 2021

“If anybody sees James out there, buy him either an energy drink or … a beer if you want one. Thanks so much, James,” Perino concludes in the video as she’s ending the interview.

“I’ll take a beer please,” Kelcer says.

“Beer? Get him a beer everybody,” she says. “And I’d love to buy you one as well on me in Yuma, Arizona. Thank you so much, James.”

Before the camera cuts off, Kelcer quickly adds: “And remember, Epstein didn’t kill himself.”

“OK, got it,” Perino says, laughing.

When the camera cuts away, Perino says, “very clever” while still laughing.

The video interview is also shared on Fox News’ website, but the version on the website cuts out before Kelcer said the phrase about Epstein.

This isn’t the first time someone has quickly said the same phrase during a Fox News interview. In 2019, Mike Ritland was being interviewed on Fox News by Jesse Waters and at the end of the interview, Ritland quickly said: “And Epstein didn’t kill himself,” New York Post reported.

Kelcer Said He Felt Something Was Wrong When the Gas Station Door Was Opened Aggressively

Kelcer had been at a Chevron gas station in Yuma, Arizona, around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, October 20, when the attempted robbery took place, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office reported. An armed man walked through the door, holding a firearm. Kelcer was holding a bag in one hand, but he quickly reacted without hesitation once the gun was pointed just slightly past him. He pushed the gunman’s arm away, quickly following up with a punch with his other hand before the gunman could react.

Two other suspects were behind the armed man and they fled.

You can watch the moment he stopped the robbery in the video below.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office released the video on October 20.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement:

The armed suspect walked next to a store customer while pointing the weapon toward the cashier when the customer acted immediately and disarmed him. The other two suspects fled the area when they witnessed their fellow criminal stopped. The customer was able to detain the suspect he disarmed until law enforcement arrived.

Kelcer told Fox News that as he turned around he could hear someone open the door “real aggressively” and he sensed something was wrong. He said he decided to hit the guy holding the gun when he realized the other two men weren’t armed. He told Fox News that he had planned to take control of the man’s head and gun at the same time, but “the bag just happened to be heavy and attached to me and it smashed him right in the face.”

The gas station attendant chased the other two suspects, who escaped. The man who was armed is a juvenile and now in jail.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office reported on October 22 that a second juvenile involved was arrested, but one person still remains at large.

