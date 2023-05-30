VIDEO: Marines Attacked in San Clemente, California

Viral videos show several U.S. Marines being attacked in San Clemente, California, on Memorial Day and Sheriff’s officials say numerous juveniles and “young adults” were involved.

Video went viral on Twitter showing the beating. According to The Los Angeles Times, three off-duty Marines” were kicked and punched by a group of 30 teenagers and young adults near the San Clemente Pier over the Memorial Day weekend.”

3 Marines attacked by mob in sleepy San Clemente. This is brutal. More details here.https://t.co/aHs946PlAEpic.twitter.com/DjsRpEaKnh — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 30, 2023

OCSD Sergeant Mike Woodruff told Newsweek that two Marines were “victims in the incident,” and that no arrests were made. He told KTLA that fireworks might have been involved.

“There are statements that are being said about fireworks prior to the incident,” Woodruff said to KTLA. “But our investigators are looking further into this to see what exactly occurred prior to the fireworks, then (during) the fireworks, and all the way up to the initial assault.”

WATCH – Dozens of teenagers assault three Marines on a Southern California beach. The Marines were attacked after they asked the teenagers to stop lighting fireworks. pic.twitter.com/8K8FjBraR8 — EvoCentral (@evocentralnews) May 30, 2023

Here’s what you need to know:

A Sheriff’s Official Described the Weapons as ‘Their Feet’

This both tragic and disgusting. 😟

Two Marines were brutally attacked injured by a mob of approximately 50 rowdy hooligan teenagers. Hope they all get arrested, this is DISGUSTING! pic.twitter.com/vwKQtlRvE2 — 🕊❣️𝓐𝓷𝓷 𝓲𝓼 𝓡𝓲𝓰𝓱𝓽❣️🕊 ☦️ 𝐗𝐋𝐕 (@Ann_Lilyflower) May 30, 2023

“This is considered an assault with a deadly weapon because of the amount of suspects we are investigating,” said Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Frank Gonzalez to CBS News.

“The weapons that were used were their feet while these victims were on the ground. So, regardless if the victims choose prosecution or choose medical attention the sheriff’s department is going to investigate this to the fullest and try to determine who the suspects are.”

“The barbaric assault on off-duty Marines at the San Clemente Pier goes against everything we stand for in San Clemente, and it’s no excuse that teenagers were involved,” San Clemente Mayor Chris Duncan said to The Los Angeles Times. “I want to assure our community, especially our military and veteran community, that we take this matter with the utmost seriousness and will not tolerate this kind of behavior in our city.”

According to KTLA, the video shows the Marines walking away before someone threw something at them. The Marine then “charges into the crowd” and was punched, KTLA reported, adding that later “the video shows two Marines curled up in the fetal position as they are punched and kicked by several crowd members.”

The Sheriff’s Department Confirmed There Was an ‘Altercation at the San Clemente Pier Involving Several Marines’ & ‘Numerous Juveniles & Young Adults’

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a statement on its Instagram page that, on Friday, May 26, 2023, “there was an altercation at the San Clemente Pier involving several Marines and numerous juveniles and young adults. Our deputies arrived on scene and investigated the incident. OCFA was on scene but all victims refused medical assistance.”

“The Orange County Sheriff’s Department will continue investigating this matter until all individuals responsible are identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the statement continued.

“Deputies have increased patrol checks in and around the SC Pier area for the public’s continued safety. If you have any information regarding this incident, please call San Clemente Police Services (949) 770-6011,” it read.

READ NEXT: Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger’s Parents