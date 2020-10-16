Mayra Joli Is the ‘Nodding’ Woman Behind Donald Trump

Mayra Joli is the immigration lawyer and former congressional candidate who was the nodding woman at Donald Trump’s October 15 NBC townhall.

Joli, 55, was first identified as the woman who sat over Trump’s left shoulder by Miami Herald reporter Alex Daughterty. While on her Facebook page, Joli posted a live video prior to the start of the townhall. The angle of the video shows Joli located behind Trump’s seat.

According to her Facebook page, Joli is a native of Santa Domingo in the Dominican Republic. Joli says that she now lives in Coral Gables, Florida, five miles west of Miami, where the NBC townhall took place.

1. Joli Describes Herself as a ‘Former Democrat’ Who Is ‘Always Conservative’

On Joli’s official congressional Facebook page, she uses a quote in her about section that reads, “Be the light from which the world is lit.” At the time of writing, Joli’s congressional website has been disabled.

Joli describes her political beliefs on her Twitter page as being Republican-affiliated and “always conservative.” Joli says that she is a “former Democrat.”

In 2018, Joli ran for the retiring Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen’s Miami congressional seat. Joli ran as an independent and won 2.5 percent of the vote. The election was eventually won by Democrat Donna Shalala.

2. Joli Specializes in the ‘Detention & Removal Proceedings’ Involved in Immigration Law

On her law firm’s official website, it says that Joli “practices exclusively” in immigration law. Joli’s specialty is “in detention and removal proceedings.” The profile goes on to say that Joli is one of the most active immigration lawyers in South Florida and that she has litigated cases across the United States.

Joli attended law school at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo, graduating in 1989. Joli was conferred by the Supreme Court of Louisiana in 2001. Joli is a member of the American and Federal Bar Associations.

3. Joli Compares Herself to Donald Trump Right Down to the Fact that Neither of Them Drinks

In a November 2017 interview with the Miami Herald, Joli compared her 2018 congressional bid to Donald Trump’s political rise. Joli said, “I am not looking to run because I need a paycheck, like Donald Trump. I’m not looking to run because I need fame, like Donald Trump. I’m running because I need this country to succeed. Like Donald Trump, I don’t drink.”

During the same interview, Joli referred to herself as the “master of selfies.” She also says that her husband believes Joli was born with a “built-in selfie stick.” Joli went on to say that she was in favor of expanding legal immigration. Joli said that she felt as though the president did not have the right people around him advising him about immigration.

Joli told Welum.com in a 2018 interview that the woman she admired most was First Lady Melania Trump. Joli said that the first lady was “simple, happy, familial, unapologetic, no braggadocios, classy, and very American.” In the same interview, Joli said that her plans for 2019 involved campaigning for Trump’s reelection bid.

4. Joli Has Been Together With Her Former Marine Husband Since 1995

Joli told Welum.com that she had been together with her husband Steven Befera since 1995. Joli told the website that Befera taught her the “value of responsibility and discipline, the American way.” Joli said that the couple do not have any problems with their busy schedules, just time management issues.

Like his wife, Befera is also a practicing lawyer in the Miami area.

The couple has one son together.

5. Joli Said She Was Inspired to Become a Lawyer Thanks to a Paul Newman Movie

Joli told Chic Miami Magazine in a June 2019 interview that she was inspired to become a lawyer after watching the Paul Newman movie The Verdict. Joli said:

The plot in the movie and the impact of it was so clear that at that point I decided, that is it! I will be an attorney! Yup, it was a movie! I am an attorney today, thanks to Paul Newman.

