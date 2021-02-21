Michigan vs Ohio State Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

A massive Big Ten clash is on the docket as No. 3 Ohio State plays host to rival No. 3 Michigan at Value City Arena on Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Michigan vs Ohio State online for free:

Michigan vs Ohio State Preview

The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry takes center stage on Sunday for the first-ever top-five matchup between the two Big Ten foes.

“Obviously, we have a tremendous opponent on Sunday,” Ohio State head coach head coach Chris Holtmann said on Friday. “I think everyone is well aware of how good they are. They’re phenomenal, they’re a legitimate national title contender. I really believe that.”

Michigan has reeled off a 15-1 record to start the year, the lone loss coming to Minnesota on Jan. 16. This will be the toughest test for the Wolverines yet, but head coach Juwan Howard maintained the team wasn’t looking ahead after beating Rutgers last time out.

“Only big game that we had coming up was Rutgers. And Rutgers was who we were focusing on and locking in on — seeing how we could beat Rutgers,” Howard said. “As you can see, Rutgers is a very tough team, well-coached, highly competitive, very physical. And they were expecting to come in here and beat us. We knew they were gonna come out with a lot of energy from start to finish. We knew that it was important to match their energy from start to finish.”

Franz Wagner has come on strong for Michigan since Christmas, scoring in double-digits in eight of ten games, including a pair of double-doubles. He also leads the team in steals with 1.4 per game.

“Franz is an amazing talent. He also is an amazing worker in practice. How he approaches practice is the same way he approach games — very professional, very mature-like, always thriving to improve,” Howard said. “You can see like tonight, he’s aggressive in spots where he needed to be effective for us. Attacking the basket, making big plays for others, then making big shots at the end. But he also did a fantastic job defensively, as well.”

Ohio State has won seven in a row and 10 of their last 11. That includes wins over top 10 squads in Michigan and Iowa.

“That’s a big game for not just me as a player but Ohio State as a program. That’s a really big game for us,” Buckeyes point guard CJ Walker said. “I know we’re going to go out there and play as hard as we can and try to win. Play against the best and beat the best. That’s what we want to do. We’re going to play them at their best, and we’re going to give our best. The best is going to win at the end of the night. I feel like our team is capable of doing that. Most definitely a big game that you circle and get excited for.”

Ohio State is a slight 1-point home favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 146.5 points.