How to Watch Mike Tyson ABC Documentary Streaming Online

ABC News is taking a hard look at one of boxing’s most controversial figures with “Mike Tyson: The Knockout,” premiering Tuesday, May 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Mike Tyson: The Knockout” online for free:

‘Mike Tyson: The Knockout’ Preview

Mike Tyson: The Knockout Full Trailer | ABC NewsComing May 25 to ABC and next day on Hulu: A special documentary series on the life of boxing legend Mike Tyson. “Mike Tyson: The Knockout” will put viewers ringside for the main event that will chronicle the former champion’s climb, crash and comeback, from his difficult childhood to becoming undisputed world champion to his… 2021-05-19T13:49:12Z

Airing over four hours in two parts, “Mike Tyson: The Knockout” is a documentary about boxer Mike Tyson’s “climb, crash and comeback,” according to the ABC press release.

It continues:

“Mike Tyson: The Knockout” will put viewers ringside for a main event that will chronicle the former champion’s climb, crash and comeback, from his difficult childhood to becoming undisputed world champion to his 1992 rape conviction and his personal struggles. Through the lens of his life’s extreme highs and lows, the two-part primetime event will examine some of the most pressing questions about resilience and reinvention. “Mike Tyson: The Knockout” will feature new interviews with actor and boxing enthusiast Rosie Perez, former President of HBO Sports Ross Greenburg, ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap, those in Tyson’s inner circle and more. It will also include exclusive ABC News archival material and previously unaired interview footage with Tyson, who reflects on what he has learned throughout his boxing career and his new outlook on life.

Part one of the documentary will explore Tyson’s youth and how he went from being a bullied kid to a world-class boxer, including his time in juvenile detention and the death of his trainer Cus D’Amato. It will also explore his marriage to Robin Givens and her allegations of domestic abuse.

Part two, airing on Tuesday, June 1, will delve into Tyson’s conviction and prison time for the rape of 18-year-old Desiree Washington, moving into his release and re-acclimation into society and the sporting world.

The press release reads, “The program also spotlights Tyson’s comeback in boxing and his bouts against Evander Holyfield, including the moment he bit Holyfield’s ear, as well as his addiction to cocaine, as he quickly became vilified and one of the most polarizing athletes in America. The show also touches on Tyson’s deep personal losses, including how he managed to move forward after the death of his daughter Exodus. It showcases an apologetic, middle-aged Tyson making amends for his regrets. The show culminates with previously unaired footage from an interview conducted by ABC News’ Byron Pitts, to whom Tyson poignantly reflects on the man he is today.”

“Mike Tyson: The Knockout” airs Tuesday, May 25 and Tuesday, June 1, both at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

