Military Plane With ‘Nuclear Material’ Crashes Near Highway 78: Reports

A military aircraft that may contain nuclear material crashed near Highway 78 in Imperial County, California, according to an aerial reporter from San Diego.

Malik Earnest, a San Diego aerial reporter, wrote on twitter, “Additional radio traffic indicates at least four people are dead as a result of a military aircraft crash in the Imperial County area of California near Highway 78. Rescue teams are still searching for a 5th person that remains unaccounted.”

He added, “A military aircraft crashed in the Imperial County area of California, according to local reports. Preliminary reports indicate the aircraft was loaded with nuclear material with at least 5 people aboard. Rescue efforts and an investigation are underway.”

Authorities have not yet confirmed those details.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Rescue Mission Is Underway

Imperial County officials are assuming all five people aboard a crashed military aircraft near Highway 78 are deceased. It’s unknown what caused the aircraft to crash at this time. Additional details about nuclear material aboard are not known. The military now has the scene. — Malik Earnest (@MalikEarnest) June 8, 2022

A rescue mission is underway, Daily Mail reports.

Earnest also tweeted, “Imperial County officials are assuming all five people aboard a crashed military aircraft near Highway 78 are deceased. It’s unknown what caused the aircraft to crash at this time. Additional details about nuclear material aboard are not known. The military now has the scene.”

The situation was just unfolding on the afternoon of June 8, 2022.

READ NEXT: Kaitlin Armstrong: Texas Woman Sought in Murder of Pro Cyclist Who Had Dated Her Boyfriend