Mom Kills Daughter, 5, by Gouging out Her Eyes & Eating Her Tongue: Cops

A Brazilian mother has been accused in the death of her 5-year-old daughter, in which she gouged the girl’s eyes out during a psychotic episode, police say.

The New York post reported that Josimare Gomes da Silva, 30, was arrested on January 24 in her hometown in Sao Cristovao in connection to the death of her daughter, Brenda Carollyne Pereira da Silva.

The girl’s body was discovered by her grandfather after Josimare da Silva locked herself in the bathroom with the five-year-old, the outlet said. According to The New York Post, the grandfather told police he broke into the bathroom after he noticed a pool of blood running from an outside drain.

The mother was found in the room “praying in a daze” next to Brenda da Silva’s “lifeless body,” the outlet said. The New York Daily News added that parts of the girl’s organs were found lying next to her, citing Piauí Hoje.

The 30-year-old, who local media said suffers from mental health issues including depression, was then sedated and taken to the police station in Delmiro Gouveia, Alagoas, The Sun said.

Josimare da Silva is set to be transferred to a women’s prison in Maceio while authorities conduct an investigation, the outlet added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Josimare Da Silva Has Been Accused of Gouging Her Daughter’s Eyes out & Eating Her Tongue

History of mental issues: Brazilian mom kills 5 year old daughter, gouges eyes out, eats tongue https://t.co/UoXydZ86la #Josimare Gomes da Silva #Brazil #mental health — Scallywagandvagabond (@ScallywagNYC) January 27, 2021

According to The Sun, the 30-year-old mother has been accused of gouging her daughter’s eyes out, as well as cutting her tongue out and eating it. Police believe she attacked the girl with a pair of scissors while alive, the outlet continued.

The Daily Star added that the “man told police her neck was also purple as if it had been crushed.” He then called police who came to the house and sedated the woman before arresting her, The Daily Star said.

“The mum allegedly gave a statement to the police the following morning in a number of languages, including Spanish,” The Sun reported.

The outlet said that Josimare Da Silva also denied gouging out her daughter’s eyes and chewing on her amputated tongue.

The Mother Told Investigators That She Believed the Child Was Possessed by a Demon

Ontem em Alagoas, com tesoura mãe corta olhos, língua e mastiga a carne da própria filha. pic.twitter.com/oTUH4Y2ehJ — Crimes Reais (@CrimesReais) January 26, 2021

Josimare da Silva later told police that she believed her 5-year-old daughter was possessed by a demon, The New York Daily News reported, citing local news outlet Folha de Alagoas.

The mother expressed that she thought it was the demon who died, not Brenda da Silva, the newspaper said.

Although the investigation is in its early stages, according to Brazilian authorities, police believe that the woman was suffering from a “severe psychotic episode when she attacked her own child,” The New York Daily News said.

Kleytione Pereira, the district attorney for Maravilhahas, has called for Josimare da Silva to be hospitalized rather than jailed, the Daily Star claimed.

“Due to the circumstances in which they appeared in the fact, with strong indications that the victim’s mother has psychological and psychiatric problems, and that perhaps at the time of the crime she was even in an outbreak,” the Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement obtained by the outlet.

