Morris Jones: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Morris Jones was identified as the man accused of shooting five Phoenix, Arizona, police officers, in a mass shooting during which a baby was placed outside the door. Altogether, nine officers were injured in the February 10, 2022, mass shooting.

The first officer was “ambushed,” authorities said in a news conference.

Nine officers were wounded. The suspect is now dead. Dramatic videos emerged from the scene. You can see them below. The shootings occurred near 54th Avenue between Lower Buckeye and Broadway roads shortly after 2 a.m. A woman was also shot by the suspect; she later died, according to KTAR-TV.

“I am so proud of the courageous men and women of @PhoenixPolice. 5 officers were shot and 4 others injured in an act of violence that critically injured a woman,” the Chief, Jeri Williams, tweeted. “While they heal from their wounds, their brothers and sisters in blue will be back out there answering when you call.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Were Called to the Home After Receiving a Shooting Report

Initially, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said in a news conference that five officers were in the hospital after being shot, and a woman was critically injured. Later it was revealed nine officers were wounded, but not all from gunfire, and the woman had died.

Police were initially called to a shooting at a home. When one officer approached the house, “a suspect opened fire, striking him multiple times,” the chief said.

Sgt. Andy Williams said in a second news conference that the first officer was invited inside the home to help by the suspect, an adult male, who “ambushed him with a gun and shot him several times.” The first officer shot never entered the home and was shot near the door.

That officer was able to get away, to safety.

2. Another Man Placed a Baby Outside in a Carrier

BREAKING NEWS: this is video from the scene where 5 @PhoenixPolice officers were shot. You’ll see one man bring out a baby, who is okay. He’s taken into custody — then more shots are fired from the house at police. #azfamily 🙏🏽💙 pic.twitter.com/Z7H3I6IdCL — Olivia Fierro (@oliviafierro) February 11, 2022

According to Chief Williams, a “baby was placed in a carrier” and taken outside. The man who placed the baby outside was not the suspect.

When officers went to bring the baby to safety, the suspect “continued to shoot, striking four officers,” she said.

Officers returned fire as he barricaded himself in the home, said Williams.

Williams said an adult male came to the door holding a baby. He walked out towards the officers where they began detaining him. He opened fire as other officers moved forward to get the infant.

In that news conference, Sgt. Williams said four of the officers were injured by shrapnel. Two other officers returned fire. The SWAT teach responded. Negotiations were attempted. However, it was later determined that the suspect was deceased inside the home. They then located the female who was shot as part of the initial call.

3. Williams Called the Mass Shooting a Reminder of the ‘Dangers Officers Face Every Day’

Chief Williams said the mass shooting of police officers is an example of the “danger officers face every day.”

“If I seem upset, I am,” she said. “This is senseless; it doesn’t need to happen. It continues to happen over and over again.”

The sergeant said the suspect and shot woman were boyfriend and girlfriend and had a child together.

According to Chief Williams, one of the officers was seriously hurt but is on the “road to recovery.” The other officers are recovering from less serious wounds.

“It’s a reminder of how dangerous the profession is,” she said.

The first officer was shot multiple times and was injured the most significantly. Some of the officers had minor injuries from shrapnel.

It’s not clear whether the suspect died of a self-inflicted wound.

5. The Motive Is Not Clear

The city of #PHX is grateful for the outpouring of support from the community about the nine police officers shot or hurt during an overnight standoff. As we await updates on their roads to recovery, we thank all @PhoenixPolice officers who continue to protect and serve. pic.twitter.com/akQ8NSgaAp — City of Phoenix, AZ (@CityofPhoenixAZ) February 11, 2022

Authorities said the motive is not clear.

“I’d hate to speculate, but it sounds like I’d be pretty safe to say nine is going to be the highest number we’ve ever had injured in one day,” Sgt. Williams said.