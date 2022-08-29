Neena Pacholke Dead: Cause of Death for Anchor Not Clear

Neena Pacholke was a morning anchorwoman for WAOW-TV in Wausau, Wisconsin, who is dead after passing away suddenly on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

The cause of death was not released, but the station cited mental health in its story. Heavy has reached out to the Marathon County Medical Examiner’s office for more details.

“We are absolutely devastated to share with you all that Neena passed away suddenly. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts,” WAOW-TV wrote on Facebook.

In a story, the station added, “If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out. You are not alone and there are many resources available you can find here.”

The station added:

Neena Pacholke, our beloved morning anchor passed away suddenly Saturday. The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘You Were Batman & I Was Robin,’ Pacholke’s Co-Anchor said in a Tribute Post

WAOW anchor Brandon Mackey wrote a tribute to Pacholke on Facebook. “I love you Neena,” he wrote.

“I have never met anyone in my entire life that is more loved than this girl. Everyday she made people smile, whether that was through a tv screen or just being an incredible friend. She was so happy and so full of life and a role model. Neena was so talented. She has so many friends and family members that love her so so so much.”

He added:

Whether we were skiing or coming up with fun bits for the show or out on a Saturday night she always made everything more fun. Being your co-anchor Neena was an honor. You were batman and I was robin. When I joined WAOW you made it clear we were going to work hard and compete with the best. Let’s remember Neena Pacholke for the beautiful person she was. The brightest light in the room. The biggest smile and the funniest laugh. I can’t believe it. I am still in shock. It hasn’t hit me yet. We all love you so much Neena 😞. I am going to miss you so much 💔.

Meteorologist Liz Braden wrote on the comment thread, “Neena was such a bright light. She spread joy & laughter in all the peoples lives she’s touched, mine included. She was so special. I’m heartbroken about the loss of my ‘Wisconsin big sister.’ Rest easy in His arms now, sweet friend 🙏🏻”

Tributes Flowed for Pacholke

Pacholke’s last post on Facebook came August 22 and was about a body being found at Rib Mountain.

Liz Mary wrote on Facebook, “Anyone that knew Neena knew she was special right away. She had this energy and smile that could pull someone in and brighten their day from miles away (which is what she did, every morning on News 9). That’s why people like me & the whole north central Wisconsin community loved her so quickly. It’s hard to imagine this world without you.”

On her website, Pacholke provided her bio:

Hi, I’m Neena Pacholke! I grew up near the beach in Tampa,FL where I spent majority of my life so far. After spending 10 years playing competitive basketball I decided to continue life as a student-athlete when I joined the University of South Florida’s Women’s Basketball team. During my time as an athlete I learned more life lessons than I ever realized. I learned what it takes to be team player, what it means to sacrifice, to lead, and to encourage. Fast forward to graduation, I received a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communications with a minor in Leadership Studies. Before graduation, I agreed to trade the beach for snow — I started my career in journalism at WAOW -TV in Wausau, Wisconsin as a general assignment multimedia journalist.

