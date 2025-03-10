Hi, Subscriber

New Orleans Pelicans Signing Mo Bamba to 10 Day Contract

The New Orleans Pelicans are signing center Mo Bamba to a 10-day contract, as reported by NBA insider Shams Charania.

The Pelicans are signing the journeyman center after a three-game stint with their NBA G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, where he averaged 20 points and 13.3 rebounds per game.  Bamba will add size and rim protection for a thin New Orleans frontcourt.

Bamba was drafted in 2018 by the Orlando Magic with high expectations for the Texas product. At 7 feet tall, the center was believed to have unicorn potential in his ability to block shots and stretch the floor to the 3-point line. While he hasn’t lived up to the hype or the hit song named after him, he’s found a niche as a solid backup center who can start in a pinch.

For the season, Bamba is averaging a career-best 62% on two-point shots, and while on a down year for three-point shooting, it’s more volume than lack of form, as he averages 35% for a career.

Although he’s played for four teams over his career, this could be a great situation for both the Pelicans and Bamba. New Orleans got a good look at the young Center in their G-League, and the potential for a long-term backup or even a starting center still exists. For teams that are either thin up front like New Orleans, or looking to space the floor, Bamba has a place in the NBA.

Bamba deserves to have a role in the NBA, and with the New Orleans Pelicans, he’ll be able to showcase his abilities.

