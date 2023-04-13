Nima Momeni, Bob Lee Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nima Momeni is an “IT Consultant/Entrepreneur” who is the suspect accused of stabbing San Francisco, California, tech executive Bob Lee to death.

That’s according to Mission Local, which reported that Momeni was arrested in Lee’s murder on April 13, 2023. Daily Beast also reported that Momeni is the suspect, writing that Lee’s ex-wife Krista Lee “identified the suspect as Nima Momeni, calling him a ‘soulless piece of s***’ in a text message” to the publication.

Lee, who founded Cash App and was a cryptocurrency executive at MobileCoin, was stabbed to death on April 4, 2023. His slaying in a public space increased concerns about crime in San Francisco amid fears that the attack was random. However, Mission Local reported that Lee and Momeni knew each other.

San Francisco police have not yet confirmed the arrest or suspect’s name. However, they have scheduled a news conference in the homicide case for the afternoon of April 13, 2023.

1. San Francisco Police Obtained a Warrant to Arrest Nima Momeni, Reports Say

According to Mission Local, San Francisco police arrested Momeni “following an operation undertaken outside the city’s borders.”

The news site reported: “The alleged killer also works in tech.” The site reported that police traveled to Emeryville to make the arrest.

Matt Dorsey, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, confirmed the arrest on Twitter, although he did not name the suspect. “I’m grateful to @SFPD’s Homicide Detail and all the officers from @SFPDSouthern and elsewhere for their tireless work to bring Bob Lee’s killer to justice and for their arrest of a suspect this morning,” Dorsey wrote.

“Obviously, nothing can undo this senseless crime, and we reiterate our condolences to Mr. Lee’s family members, friends and colleagues. But I hope today’s arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy,” he continued.

2. Nima Momeni Described Himself as a ‘Dedicated Technology Partner’

The Bob Lee attack was by this guy- they were driving in the same car together when he was stabbed. Wonder if we'll ever get to know the circumstances. But it was not a random attack.

On LinkedIn, Momeni describes himself as a “dedicated technology partner since 2005, supporting a variety of client vertical markets in Healthcare, Finance, High Tech/Startup, Technology, Manufacturing and Service sectors.”

Momeni wrote on LinkedIn that he is the owner of Expand IT, Inc., which he has owned in San Francisco for more than 13 years.

Before that, he was a consultant for Diablo IT and an IT admin/consultant for Coast Range IT. He has also worked as a system/network engineer, according to his LinkedIn page.

Daily Beast reported that Lee “had recently moved to Miami but was back in the Bay Area for a brief visit.”

He was stabbed “at about 2:35 a.m. in a downtown area studded with other tech offices and million-dollar condos,” Daily Beast reported.

3. Nima Momeni, Who Is Fluent in Farsi, Attended the University of California, Berkeley

A tech worker was arrested as a suspect in the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee

Under education, Momeni wrote that he attended the University of California, Berkeley, Laney College and Vista College on his LinkedIn page. He listed “cloud computing” under his skills.

He also wrote that he had “native or bilingual proficiency” in Farsi as well as in English.

Momeni has a Facebook page with the same profile picture as his LinkedIn page. However, the only other thing visible on it is a skiing picture.

4. Bob Lee & Nima Momeni Were Driving Together When a ‘Confrontation’ Ensued, Reports Say

Who Is Nima Momeni—Suspect Arrested In Killing Of Cash App Founder Bob Lee

According to Mission Local, Lee and Momeni knew each other.

Mission Local reported that police believe the two men were driving together in a car on the day of the homicide.

A “confrontation” of some type occurred and police accuse Momeni of stabbing Lee “multiple times with a knife,” the site reported.

It’s not clear what the confrontation involved.

San Francisco police wrote in a statement on Facebook that, on April 4, 2023, at approximately 2:35 a.m., San Francisco Police officers from Southern Station “responded to the 300 block of Main Street for a report of a stabbing. Officers arrived on scene and located the victim, later identified as 43-year-old Robert Lee, suffering from apparent stab wounds.”

Police “rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to injuries,” San Francisco police wrote.

5. Video Showed Bob Lee Collapsing After He was Stabbed

Video shows cash app founder Bob Lee being chased down and stabbed



Video showed the moment Lee collapsed inside a building after being stabbed.

