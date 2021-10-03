Panthers vs Cowboys Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (2-1) will host the leaders of the NFC South, the Carolina Panthers (3-0) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 3.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Panthers vs Cowboys online, with the options depending on where you live:

Panthers vs Cowboys Preview

Both teams enter this game coming off impressive wins. Dallas handed the Philadelphia Eagles a 41-21 loss last Monday night. Quarterback Dak Prescott continued his hot streak, completing 21 of 26 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns. Ezekiel Elliott had his best game of the season, rushing for 95 yards and two scores on 17 carries.

He and Tony Pollard, who added 60 yards on 11 carries, have formed one of the top one-two backfield tandems in the league, and they’ll be facing a Carolina defense that is currently ranked No. 1 in the NFL in both total defense (191.0 total yards per game) and rushing defense (45.0 yards per game).

“I’m just comfortable in this system and everything that is going on around me and having playmakers. That’s a credit to guys around me. The offensive line and the receivers, they make my job a whole lot easier. Yeah,” Prescott said this week. “I feel like I’m playing the best I’ve ever played.”

On the injury front, defensive ends Dorance Armstrong and Carlos Watkins, OT Ty Nsekhe, and safety Donovan Wilson are all out, while DE Randy Gregory is questionable with a knee injury for Dallas.

Carolina is coming off a dominant 24-9 win over the Houston Texans last Thursday night. QB Sam Darnold continued his bid surprise player of the season, going 23-34 for 304 yards and two rushing scores in the win.

The Panthers will be without their top offensive weapon in this one, however, as running back Christian McCaffrey is out after injuring his hamstring last week. Chuba Hubbard will get his first career start, and Royce Freeman should also see more action in relief of McCaffrey here.

They’ll be facing a Cowboys defense that has been solid in its own right, surrendering just 70.3 yards per game on the ground. Dallas has been particularly vulnerable in the passing game, though. The 331.7 yards per game they allow through the air per game is second-worst in the NFL, so expect Darnold to be looking DJ Moore’s way a lot.

“I think we’re just going to go out and run our offense,” Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said, via the team’s official website. “Obviously you can’t replace the production of a Christian McCaffrey, but those other players have been waiting for their opportunity, and who knows what they’ll do when given that opportunity. So I don’t think it’s fair or right to Sam and the offensive line to go away from what we’ve been doing we’ve been working on it a long time.”

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos was listed as doubtful on the Panthers’ final injury report.