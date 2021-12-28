Patty Breton Was Baywatch Acting Name of ‘Delta Karen’

Patty Breton is the acting name used by Patricia Cornwall, who is the former “Baywatch” actress and Los Angeles Raiders cheerleader who is being called the “Delta Karen” for her alleged behavior on a flight that landed in Atlanta.

She’s gained that nickname after being accused of slapping an elderly passenger after demanding that he wear a mask and comparing herself to Rosa Parks. It’s all the subject of a viral video.

But who is Cornwall? She has a string of some acting and modeling credits under the name Patty Breton.

Here’s what you need to know about her Hollywood career:

Breton Appeared on Trading Cards & Baywatch

What’s on her IMDB profile?

“Patty Breton is an actress, known for Baywatch (1989), Married… with Children (1987) and Playboy: Cheerleaders (1997),” her IMDb profile says. She goes by the name Patty Cornwall on Facebook. She is a former Los Angeles Raiders cheerleader, according to The New York Post.

TV Guide lists five credits for Patty Breton. The two in English are the episodes of Baywatch and Married With Children. She played the characters of Petra and Pilgrim, respectfully, in appearances on those shows.

Trading cards featuring her in a swimming suit are for sale.

One of them reads, “Step right up and meet Bench Warmer Patty Breton! Hollywood has taken its chances with Patty, and boy has it paid off. In between her print and commercial jobs, Patty has co-hosted Fox Television’s ‘Comic Strip Live’ and cheered on the ‘Silver and Black’ as a Raiderette. Keep your eyes open for Miss Hollywood 1991 on stage, screen and magazine stand. It’s all fun and games with this Bench Warmer!”

She appeared in the Playboy issue called “Playboy’s Cheerleaders.” The blurb on Amazon reads, “Rah rah rah! Every red-blooded American loves cheerleaders, and the folks at Playboy are no exception. They’ve assembled a collection of the most beautiful women to ever lead a crowd in a spirited chant of ‘Push ’em back! Push ’em back! Waaaay back!’ And what’s more, they’ve given them a chance to show off the hidden charms that probably would have left the home team too dazzled to catch the ball.” She was a cheerleader for the Los Angeles Raiders.

She’s listed as a sales associate for Coldwell Banker Realty in California.

Her LinkedIn page says she’s worked as a luxury property specialist for different realty firms since 2009.

Cornwall Is Facing Serious Charges

According to federal court records, she is accused of evoking the name of civil rights icon Rosa Parks and then punching and spitting on a passenger who challenged her over the analogy during the December 23, 2021, Delta flight from Tampa to Georgia. The fellow passenger told her to “sit down Karen.”

According to federal court documents, the 51-year-old Cornwall, of California, spent Christmas behind bars and made her first appearance in court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christoper Bly in Atlanta on Monday, December 27, and was released on an unsecured $20,000 bond. She was barred from traveling on common carriers, including planes, except for her flight home to Los Angeles, court records viewed by Heavy show.

Federal court records give her name as Patricia Yannet Cornwall. “On or about December 23, 2021 in Clayton County, in the Northern District of Georgia and elsewhere, defendant(s) did, on an aircraft in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, assault by striking, beating, or wounding R.S.M. in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section(s) 113(a)(4) and Title 49, United States Code, Section 46506(1),” court records say. Read the court records here.

The video, shared on Twitter by ATL Uncensored, shows a woman court records say is Cornwall exchanging words with an older male passenger.

“Put your f****** mask on,” she says. “Don’t you dare talk to me like that… stand your a** up.”

“Sit down Karen. You’re a God d***** Karen, sit down,” the man says at one point.

He also tells her “you’re the p****” and that he was eating and drinking. “I’ll talk to you any f****** way I want to,” the man says.

Her mask is down during the exchange. The flight attendant tells her to put her mask up.

“She punched me,” the man says of the woman, who responds, “Tell him to put his mask on. Put your f****** mask on.”

The man also calls her a “b****” and she then hits him in the face, the video shows. “Now you’re going to jail. That’s assault,” he says. “As soon as we get to Atlanta, you’re doing to jail,” the man says, saying she spit on him.

”You f****** piece of s***,” she tells him as flight attendants intervene, positioning a beverage cart between the feuding passengers.

The court records give further details.

“On December 23, 2021, after flight 2790 landed, Atlanta Police Department (APD) Officers met flight 2790 at its gate of arrival, at the request of Delta Airlines. Delta Airlines representatives and R.S.M. advised APD officers that he was assaulted during the flight by another passenger, CORNWALL,” they say. “CORNWALL was detained after the plane landed. R.S.M. was interviewed telephonically by your affiant and R.S.M. stated the following:

a. R.S.M. was seated in 37C when he got into a verbal and physical altercation with CORNWALL. R.S.M. stated CORNWALL was returning from the restroom from the rear of the aircraft when she encountered the flight attendant and beverage cart blocking the aisle. CORNWALL asked the flight attendant to help her find her seat to which the flight attendant asked CORNWALL to find an open seat until beverage service was complete as the flight was approximately an hour in length.

b. CORNWALL responded to the flight attendant ‘What am I Rosa Parks?’ R.S.M. advised the beverage cart and flight attendant were at his row and R.S.M. believed CORNWALL’S comment was inappropriate and he responded to CORNWALL that she ‘isn’t black….this isn’t Alabama and this isn’t a bus.’

c. R.S.M. advised CORNWALL then turned her attention towards R.S.M. R.S.M. stated he told CORNWALL to ‘sit down Karen’ to which CORNWALL responded, ‘sit down p****.’ Additional derogatory comments were made by both parties involved. CORNWALL then struck R.S.M. with a closed fist, striking R.S.M. about the head, causing visible injury. CORNWALL then spit in R.S.M.’s face and head area.

d. R.S.M. advised that CORNWALL was taken by flight security and restrained for the remainder of the flight.

The court records continue: “A passenger made a cell phone video of some of the interaction between CORNWALL and R.S.M. I have seen the video, and it corroborates the information that R.S.M. provided. Additionally, the video shows CORNWALL striking R.S.M. in the face. Based on the facts set forth above, I respectfully submit that there exists probable cause to charge PATRICIA YANNET CORNWALL with violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 113(a)(4), in that PATRICIA YANNET CORNWALL did assault by striking, beating, or wounding R.S.M. in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.”

