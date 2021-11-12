Pittsburgh vs WVU Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

West Virginia (1-0) plays host to Pittsburgh (0-1) on Friday for the latest basketball edition of the Backyard Brawl.

The game (8:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Pittsburgh vs West Virginia basketball online:

Pittsburgh vs West Virginia Preview

The Backyard Brawl is on as West Virginia and Pittsburgh face off on Friday. The Mountaineers won their opener against Oakland, riding 18 points from Taz Sherman in the 60-53 victory.

It was a tighter win than expected for WVU but shooting just 39.7% from the floor and 19.0% from 3-point land can do that.

“We didn’t get [the right guys] shots,” Mountaineers skipper Bob Huggins said after the game. “We didn’t handle the ball. We didn’t pass the ball. But it’s been that way in practice. I’m not going to lie about it. We’re just not a very good team right now.”

Huggins wants to see his guys spread the wealth and be more aggressive when they have the ball.

“The biggest thing is we have to learn to pass the ball,” Huggins said. “We dribble it sideways. We dribble it backways. We throw it behind our back. We go between our legs going nowhere with it….. when you’re not going anywhere with it, why the hell would you do that.”

The start of the season has not been kind to Pitt, which has recently lost a pair of key players and dropped its opener to The Citadel, trailing nearly the whole game. Pitt was a double-digit favorite entering the matchup.

“With how hard they ran their stuff and how they moved and cut, I thought it knocked us back,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said. “I thought we played the last 12 minutes better of the first half, but we could never really recover throughout the game from that first onslaught of them really just outhustling us.”

What did not help the Panthers was a tough night at the free throw line, going 15 of 31 as a team.

“We’ve been inconsistent shooting free throws,” Capel said. “We’re not a great shooting team. Sometimes, when you’re not a good shooting team, that means you’re not good at shooting free throws. We have to be better there. Really, all I know how to do is get in the gym and work. Maybe work with some guys on technique and things like that. We got there 31 times. We have to be able to convert at a higher percentage.”