How to Watch ‘Queen of the South’ Season 5 Online Free

The fifth and final season of Queen of the South premieres Wednesday, April 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the USA Network.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch Queen of the South streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of USA Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Queen of the South live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” USA Network is included in every package, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Queen of the South live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of USA Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with USA, and you can get $10 off the first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Queen of the South live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of USA Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Queen of the South live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Queen of the South’ Season 5 Preview

QUEEN OF THE SOUTH SEASON 5 (OFFICIAL TRAILER)Queen of the south season 5 official trailer is out guys watch it share like .. 2021-03-30T19:14:58Z

The final season of “Queen of the South” will bring Teresa Mendoza’s (Alice Braga) story to a close with the final 10 episodes, culminating with the series finale on June 9.

According to USA’s press release, the final season will follow Mendoza as she is “forced to run from the Mexican cartel and seek refuge in America” and her “eventual rise to power over her own drug-trafficking empire.”

“We could not be prouder of our entire cast and crew that joined us on this magnificent journey,” said Executive Producers Dailyn Rodriguez, Ben Lobato and David Friendly in a statement. “’Queen of the South’ began shooting in Mexico City, brought us to faraway places like Malta and Colombia and finally landed in New Orleans. We cannot wait to share the explosive final season with our devoted fans. And, of course, we could not have made this show without the talented and tireless Alice Braga, who brought our queen to life.”

“For five incredible seasons, ‘Queen of the South’ has captivated us with brilliant storytelling and bold, powerful characters,” added Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks. “This series broke boundaries for the genre, and we are so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with this incredible team of creators, cast and crew along with our studio partners at 20th Television and UCP. As we close this final chapter, we look forward to a great season culminating in a finale that will give our fans the ending they deserve.”

The season five premiere is titled “Fantasmas” and its description teases, “Teresa sets out to expand her business in New York City while James proves his allegiance to Teresa.”

Then on April 14 comes “Me Llevo Manhattan,” whose description teases, “With tensions rising, Teresa arranges a sit-down in New York between the Dominicans and the Russians.”

“Queen of the South” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on USA.