How to Watch ‘Queens’ TV Show Streaming Online Without Cable

The latest musical dramedy to hit the airwaves is “Queens,” premiering Tuesday, October 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Queens” online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Series Premiere Tuesday October 19 on ABC – QUEENS Subscribe: goo.gl/mo7HqT 2021-09-12T17:00:29Z

If you like “Girls5Eva” on Peacock, definitely check the new musical dramedy “Queens” on ABC.

“Queens” follows “four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the ‘90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world,” according to the ABC description.

The show stars Eve as Brianna (aka Professor Sex,) Naturi Naughton as Jill (aka Da Thrill,) Nadine Velazquez as Valeria (aka Butter Pecan), Taylor Selé as Eric Jones, Pepi Sonuga as Lil Muffin and Brandy as Naomi (aka Xplicit Lyrics).

The series premiere is titled “1999” and its description teases, “‘Queens’ follows a fractured girl group living in the shadows of their once prominent hip-hop dynasty. After their popularity skyrocketed with the success of their chart-topping single, ‘Nasty Girl,’ they were once regarded as one of the greatest girl groups of their generation. Despite critical and commercial success, the group was plagued by internal conflict and jealousy. Estranged and out of touch, the four women, now in their 40s reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the ‘90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.”

On October 26 comes episode two, titled “Heart of Queens.” Its description reads, “While Brianna deals with the shattering truths of her marriage, Jill risks losing the safe community she has built for herself when she decides it is time to stop living a lie and comes clean about who she really is. Meanwhile, after a fateful meeting with Cam’ron, Naomi struggles with finally putting herself first.”

During the 2021 Television Critics Association summer press tour, executive producer Xahir McGhee said that the show will be full of drama, but it’s more about friendship and family than it is rivalry or backstabbing.

“Our show is about sisterhood and family. And you fight with your family, and these are people that have been brought back together after a long period of time,” said McGhee. “And we have fights, but we want to see people supporting one another and coming back together. There’s always going to be arguments. There’s always going to be a hierarchy that exists and shifting. But we do want to be on the friendship more so than a rivalry or bickering or backstabbing.”

“Queens” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.