Richneck Elementary School Shooting Reported in Newport News

Police were on the scene of a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, on January 6, 2023, according to a press release from Newport News police.

“No students were injured in this incident. An adult was taken to a local hospital. The extent of the adult’s injuries is unknown at this time. There is no longer an active shooter,” police wrote in a press release posted to their Medium account.

“We’re beginning the process to reunite parents with students,” police wrote in the news release.

A Student Is Accused of Shooting a Teacher at Richneck Elementary School, Reports Say

Michelle Wolf of WAVY.com wrote on Twitter, “Sources close to NNPS tell me a student shot a teacher at Richneck Elementary.” Police have not officially confirmed that account.

#BREAKING Sources close to NNPS tell me a student shot a teacher at Richneck Elementary. @WAVY_News — Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) January 6, 2023

According to 13Now, a school spokeswoman confirmed that a staff member was injured, although it’s not clear how seriously. Security teams are headed to the school, the television station reported.

The Shooting Reports Broke Out During Mid-Afternoon at the Elementary School

DEVELOPING: Confirmed shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia; police currently rushing to the scene

pic.twitter.com/5Sf0EQmJuy — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) January 6, 2023

According to WAVY.com, police responded to the shooting reports around 2 p.m. at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. The elementary school is located at 205 Tyner Drive, off Jefferson Avenue.

The motive and suspect were not mentioned in the police press release. Video showed a massive law enforcement response to the scene.

“The staff and community of Richneck Elementary School believe that all children can achieve academic success and become productive citizens,” the Richneck Elementary School website says. “We will choose appropriate strategies to help all children learn in a safe, orderly and inviting environment.”

The school’s Facebook page says, “Richneck is a K-5 elementary school located in Newport News, Virginia.”