Rose Parade 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The 133rd Tournament of Roses Parade will be televised live on New Year’s Day, January 1, at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on both ABC and NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Rose Parade online:

You can watch a live stream of ABC, NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Rose Parade live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC and NBC (live in most markets) are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Rose Parade live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with NBC, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 Rose Parade live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 Rose Parade live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of ABC, NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 Rose Parade live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the Rose Parade is back in full floral regalia. Actor LeVar Burton has been named the Grand Marshal, and superstar artists LeAnn Rimes and Jimmie Allen are headlining the performance lineup.

“LeVar Burton perfectly epitomizes this year’s theme.” Tournament of Roses President Bob Miller said in a statement. “The 2022 theme is ‘Dream. Believe. Achieve.’ and celebrates education and the determination of those who travel the path from dream to reality. I am proud to represent the 935 volunteer members in welcoming LeVar to share in the joy and promise of a healthy new year.”

Rimes is the opening performer. She will kick things off with a “re-mixed and re-mastered song created especially for the 2022 Rose Parade titled ‘Throw My Arms Around the World,'” according to the Rose Parade press release. Rimes will be accompanied by the Rose Parade dancers, the Mark Keppel Dance Company, the Rose Parade flag bearers and four drummers.

Allen will close the festivities, right after four Golden Knights of the United States Army parachute team drop into the parade from a plane high above. Allen will then perform his hit song “Good Times Roll” alongside the same dancers and drummers from the opening performance.

Floats for this year’s parade include:

Donate Life’s “Courage to Hope” float, which is “the winged Lion of Venice from Italy’s Piazza San Marco, set amidst the Venetian Gothic architecture of the Doge’s Palace and Venice’s quintessential gondolas and canals.”

Lions Clubs International’s “Quest for Kindness” float, which is “a lighthouse representing thousands of Lions clubs, programs and events that serve as ‘beacons’ within their communities.”

The Rotary’s “Changing Lives Through Education” float, which is a 16-foot-tall owl that ” embodies both the spirit of self-improvement and Rotary’s determination to make the tools of education available to everyone in every land.”

The UPS store’s “Rise, Shine & Read” float that features “a colorful, spectacled rooster standing atop a stack of books, reading to his family of young chicks.”

City of Hope’s “Garden of Hopes and Dreams” float, which will feature animated butterflies and mushrooms that “punctuate rebirth after a chaotic time, a metaphor for the sustained battle patients and their health care teams have against cancer, as well as a respectful nod to the dreamed-about eventual end of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day float, “Seeding Tomorrow,” which “portrays a charming garden featuring its iconic “line lady” guiding a floral wheelbarrow overflowing with garden-inspired scents.”

“The Masked Singer’s” “Anyone Can Happen” float, which features “larger than life recreations” of “Monster, who is flanked by Flamingo and Hamster,” plus the show’s “infamous, mysterious and occasionally dancing ‘Men In Black,’ who are seen guarding actual costumes on the show.”

The 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade airs live on Saturday, January 1 at 11 a.m. Eastern and 8 a.m. Pacific times on ABC and NBC.

