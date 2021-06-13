How to Watch ‘Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer’ Lifetime Movie Online

“Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer” is the latest TV movie in the “Summer of Secrets” slate on Lifetime. It premieres Sunday, June 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

‘Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer’ Preview





Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer | Official Trailer | Lifetime Based on a true story, multimillionaire Steven Beard (Eli Gabay), a retired broadcasting executive, who fell hard for Celeste (Julie Benz), an attractive waitress who served him his nightly cocktail at the local country club in Austin, Texas. In 1995, the 70-year-old widow married the mother of teenage daughters and gave Celeste homes, cars, and… 2021-06-03T22:00:16Z

Julie Benz stars as Celeste Beard, a real-life woman currently in jail for the murder of her wealthy husband, Steven Beard. Prior to her marriage to Beard, Celeste was married three times. She met Beard at a country club in Austin, Texas, and married the widower who was more than twice her age. The Lifetime movie, based on Suzy Spencer’s novel “The Fortune Hunter,” tells the story of what happened to Steven Beard nearly 20 years ago.

The Lifetime press release reads:

Based on a true story, multimillionaire Steven Beard (Eli Gabay), a retired broadcasting executive, who fell hard for Celeste (Julie Benz), an attractive waitress who served him his nightly cocktail at the local country club in Austin, Texas. In 1995, the 70-year-old widow married the mother of teenage daughters and gave Celeste homes, cars, and more jewelry and designer clothes than she could ever wear. But it wasn’t enough for Celeste. After being admitted into a mental health facility for depression, Celeste met and seduced fellow patient Tracey Tarlton (Justine Warrington), convincing her that the only way they could be together would be to murder Steven. Knowing that she stood to inherit millions of dollars upon his death, the depth of Celeste’s lies, and betrayal knew no bounds until the truth was finally revealed by Tracey.

In an interview with Nicki Swift, Benz called the movie “an incredible story.”

“It’s a true story about Celeste Beard, who had her lesbian lover murder her husband, Steve Beard. And it’s an incredible story. She was able to manipulate and gaslight everybody and create this whole drama. And she has two daughters and the final turn in the case was when her two daughters basically turned over evidence against her,” revealed Benz.

Benz said she spent her 14-day quarantine prior to shooting doing research on the real case where she even found a webpage managed by Beard herself.

“It’s like a webpage that she manages herself but she writes about herself in the third person. And I went down that rabbit hole which was incredible. I also read the transcripts from the trial. I read the book. I read the script. I just tried to get as much information as I could. I also like trying to see how people described her, people that knew her, how they described her, so I could bring her to life,” said Benz.

Lifetime’s “Summer of Secrets” continues on June 19 with “Secrets of a Marine’s Wife” starring Sadie Calvano, Evan Roderick, and Tom Stevens. Then on June 26 comes “Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story” starring Lauren Lee Smith, Marc Blucas, Linda Purl, and Patrick Duffy.

“Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer” premieres Sunday, June 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

