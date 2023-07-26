Shane O’Connor, Sinead O’Connor’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Shane O’Connor was the son of Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor, who has died at the age of 56, the Irish Times reported on July 26.

No cause of death had been made public at the time of publishing. However, some of O’Connor’s most recent tweets dealt with her sadness over son Shane’s death.

Shane O’Connor died by suicide in 2022, according to Rolling Stone.

Here’s what you need to know about Shane O’Connor:

1. Sinead O’Connor Called Her Son Shane O’Connor ‘the Lamp of My Soul’

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#lostmy17yrOldSonToSuicidein2022.

Been living as undead night creature since. . He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him pic.twitter.com/aC8BOmLQ9N — Sinead Marie-Bernarde Aoibheann O’Connor (@786OmShahid) July 17, 2023

One of her last tweets, posted on July 17, includes a picture of Shane and the caption, “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

She was replying to a tweet with a graphic that read, “Tell me how your life is going with emojis.”

For all mothers of Suicided children.

Great Tibetan Compassion Mantra https://t.co/N7LT8NLa26 — Sinead Marie-Bernarde Aoibheann O’Connor (@786OmShahid) July 17, 2023

On July 17, she also tweeted, “For all mothers of Suicided children. Great Tibetan Compassion Mantra,” as well as a song by Al Green, “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart.”

2. Sinead O’Connor Had Strong Words for the Hospital Where Her Son Shane Was on Suicide Watch

According to TMZ, Shane O’Connor was missing before he was found deceased, and Sinead O’Connor blamed his caregivers.

“Like, how has a seventeen-year-old traumatised young person WHO WAS ON SUICIDE WATCH in Tallaght Hospital’s Lynn Ward been able to go missing???” she wrote before he was found dead, TMZ reported.

She added, according to TMZ: “Hospital of course so far refusing to take any responsibility. Anything happens to my son on their watch? Lawsuits.”

TMZ quoted Irish police as saying: “Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday, 7th January 2022, a Missing Person Appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down.”

3. Sinead O’Connor Once Wrote That She Hoped No One Would ‘Follow His Example’ After Shane O’Connor’s Suicide

This world is a strange and unfair place. God speed, beautiful girl. @786OmShahid @SineadOConnor pic.twitter.com/qHR3OiU0CN — Andrew Canulette (@ACanulette) July 26, 2023

According to TMZ, O’Connor wrote of Shane’s death: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.”

She added, according to the entertainment site: “May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

According to the Irish Times, “In 2007, O’Connor told US talkshow Oprah Winfrey that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder four years previously and that before her diagnosis she had struggled with thoughts of suicide and overwhelming fear.” However, the Irish publication, which broke the news of O’Connor’s death, has not revealed a cause of death for her.

4. Shane O’Connor Was the Singer’s Son With Donal Lunny

Sinead O’Connor just died. She was heavily criticized in 1992 for tearing up a picture of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live, condemning of paedophilia in the Catholic Church. She was right all along. pic.twitter.com/GJJ6lPduSo — 🅹🅾️🅴🆈աrecκ ☭ (@joeywreck) July 26, 2023

According to the Sun, Shane O’Connor was Sinead O’Connor’s son with her ex-partner Donal Lunny.

She wrote of Lunny after their son’s death: “You did your best too,” the Sun reported.

She also wrote: “Shane adored you. And I will always remember how sweet you have been to him. You have been a lovely father. I am so sorry for your loss,” the Sun reported.

5. Shane O’Connor Was a Talented Poet

Nothing Compares 2 U. Heart broken hearing the news of the passing of Sinéad O’Connor, such an inspiration pic.twitter.com/bZVm4HXt0r — Patrick Dexter (@patrickdextervc) July 26, 2023

According to the Sun, Shane O’Connor was a talented poet. His mother wrote, according to the Sun, “My favourite thing about 2021 was that my 17 year old son, Shane O’Connor wrote this beautiful poem. It’s in 6/8 tempo.”

The poem read, according to the Sun:

The blood never ends. The failure of men. Is to pick up a knife as quick as a pen. How many lives must we spend again. For the freedom of my cock and the love of my hen. Would you swap places with a man out of tune if the birds of December became the birds of June. Would you go to old places just to make them look new or bring memories with you when out of the blue.

READ NEXT: Wisconsin Woman on Trial in Severed Head Case