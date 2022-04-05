Smiley Martin: Sacramento Suspect Arrested After Mass Shooting

Smiley Martin is the second suspect arrested in relation to the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, California, that left six people dead and another 12 people wounded, according to Sacramento police.

Multiple suspects unloaded a barrage of gunfire after a brawl on the sidewalk that was captured on video. “…Six victims were pronounced deceased at the scene. Twelve other victims with varying degrees of injuries from gunfire were also located. At least three buildings and three vehicles were damaged by gunfire,” Sacramento Police wrote in a news release.

“Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have worked continuously since this incident happened to investigate this crime. Detectives have located hundreds of items of evidence at the scene, including over 100 expended shell casings, and a stolen handgun which has now been inspected and found to have been converted to a weapon capable of automatic gunfire.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Smiley Martin Was Located at the Scene With ‘Serious Injuries From Gunfire’

Looks to be outside of KBAR, on K Street in Downtown Sacramento. Can anyone confirm? #massshooting. https://t.co/N2LAWQs2Rj — Jena in Real Life (she/her) (@jenarific) April 3, 2022

On April 5, 2022, police announced the arrest of Smiley Martin.

“A second suspect has now been identified in this incident. 27-year-old Smiley Martin was located at the scene with serious injuries from gunfire and was transported to an area hospital for treatment,” police wrote in the news release.

Smiley Martin “was quickly identified as a person of interest and has remained under the supervision of an officer at the hospital while his treatment continues. Based on information developed during this investigation, Smiley Martin was taken into custody by Sacramento Police Department detectives on April 5, 2022,” they wrote in a news release.

“Once Smiley Martin’s medical care has been completed and he is determined to be fit for incarceration, he will be booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun.”

2. Smiley Martin’s Brother, Dandrae Martin, Was the First Suspect Arrested

Earlier, Dandrae Martin was identified as one of suspects accused in relation to the mass shootings in the Sacramento tragedy that left 18 people wounded, with six of them dying.

Martin, 26, was identified by Sacramento police, who called him a “related suspect.” His exact role is not clear; he was booked on charges of assault and illegal firearm possession only, police said. Police said in a news release that they found 100 casings at the scene. At least three vehicles and three buildings were struck by gunfire, police said. They have not identified Martin as a shooter, either.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert issued a statement after the arrest of Dandrae Martin, saying, “This individual has not been arrested for any homicide related to this incident. The investigation is highly complex involving many witnesses, videos of numerous types and significant physical evidence.”

3. The Victims Were Young Adults Who Were Out Enjoying the Night

The victims have been identified as: Johntaya Alexander; Melinda Davis; Yamile Martinez-Andrade; Sergio Harris; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi; and Devazia Turner. You can read about their lives here.

They included a homeless woman, two cousins enjoying the night out together, and a young woman who wanted to be a social worker.

The shooting occurred near 10th and J Streets, according to social media reports. Several videos emerged that captured multiple gunshots. You can see them later in this story. Sacramento police say there are “multiple victims.”

4. Smiley Martin’s Brother Posted on Facebook About Being ‘Hit’

A Facebook page in Martin’s name, which said he was from Sacramento, was reported by The Daily Beast.

“Smh I’m hit…” he wrote at 6:49 a.m. on April 3, 2022.

People left comments on his thread, including, “Hold Cho Head Bro I’m Prayin Fa Y’all 🥺” and “Yo y’all good … YOo wut bout SMiLey.”

On March 30, he wrote, “Awwww B****** mad I broke the b**** then freed the b**** 😂.” On March 28, he wrote, “My mouth piece is dangerous 😒”

His cover photo on Facebook shows people using their fingers as mock guns.





Play



Speaking on me Provided to YouTube by DistroKid Speaking on me · Dredamacc Speaking on me ℗ Friendlyfire records Released on: 2022-02-22 Auto-generated by YouTube. 2022-02-22T18:40:59Z

Daily Beast identified Dandrae Martin as an “aspiring rapper” under the name “Dredamacc” on YouTube and Soundcloud, where he said he was from Sacramento and Phoenix.

His YouTube videos include scenes of guns.

5. Police Said From the Start That There Are ‘Multiple Shooters’

We are aware of a social media video that appears to show an altercation that preceded the shooting. We encourage any community members with related video to follow the link/QR code below to submit the video to SPD. https://t.co/bQBuBtDM8m pic.twitter.com/pPdrHVkKuX — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 3, 2022

“Investigators are working to identify those response for this horrific act,” the police chief said. “We know that a large fight took place just prior to the shootings, and we have confirmed that there are multiple shooters.” The shooters are at large.

The site, which takes images at the scene of breaking news events, wrote, “Per radio traffic there were reports of a vehicle driving down the street at a high rate of speed and firing into the crowd at the time of the incident.”

“Woke up to learn mass shooting happened around 2 am near 10th and K in Sacramento. So terrifying,” wrote one woman on Twitter.

A third video also emerged on Twitter that captured the sound of multiple gunshots.

🚨UPDATE: The sound of multiple shots can be heard in a video captured in downtown #Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/65IHrBdPBa — Mercado Media (@MMPLLCNews) April 3, 2022

Public Safety Network was also shooting video from the scene. Their reporter said in the video there was a “multi-casualty” shooting. About 10 ambulances were at the scene, and the shooting broke out when bars were letting out.

There are “victims all over the corner,” the journalist says in the video, which you can see below.

Social media reports initially indicated there might be up to 13 victims, but police later confirmed it was even worse than that.

At least three videos circulated on social media that captured the sounds of multiple gunshots. One of them showed a brawl on a sidewalk involving multiple people before you can hear the gunshots at the end of the video.

Here’s a video that captured a massive barrage of gunfire as people screamed and ran. Be forewarned that graphic language can be heard in it.

Police wrote on Twitter, “We are aware of a social media video that appears to show an altercation that preceded the shooting. We encourage any community members with related video to follow the link/QR code below to submit the video to SPD.”

READ NEXT: Graphic Video Captures Death of 14-Year-Old Boy on Orlando Free Fall Amusement Ride.