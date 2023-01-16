Solomon Peña, Albuquerque Shooting Suspect, 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Solomon Peña is a former legislative candidate who is accused of conspiring with four other men to shoot at the homes of four elected officials’ homes in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to a tweet by the Albuquerque police.

“APD has arrested Solomon Peña for the recent shootings at local lawmakers’ homes,” police tweeted on January 16, 2023. “Peña, an unsuccessful legislative candidate in the 2022 election, is accused of conspiring with, and paying four other men to shoot at the homes of 2 county commissioners and 2 state legislators.”

In a previous press conference, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina announced that there was a suspect in custody on “unrelated charges.” But he said the suspect’s arrest was “related to these incidents.” That suspect was not named at that time.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said in a January 16, 2023, news conference that. earlier that day, the SWAT team took Pena into custody.

“It’s believed he was the mastermind that was behind this and that was organizing this,” Medina said in the press conference.

Media had previously announced that a suspect was in custody “related to these incident,” without naming that person; at that time, he said police had also confiscated a firearm used in one shooting at an elected leader’s home. In the January 16 press conference, police said they had pieced together what they labeled a “conspiracy” through multiple technologies

Altogether, there were six shootings under investigation,, according to News Nation Now, which reported that all of the possibly targeted legislators are Democrats. However, the January 16 press conference and tweet only mentioned four shootings at politicians’ homes.

1. Solomon Pena, a Republican Candidate for New Mexico’s House, Wrote in November 2022 That He Supports Trump, Saying, ‘I Stand With Him’

On November 15, 2022, Pena tweeted, “Trump just announced for 2024. I stand with him. I never conceded my HD 14 race. Now researching my options.” He posted a photo showing him next to a Trump flag and wearing a “Make America Great Again” red sweatshirt.

On November 13, 2022, he tweeted, “This is one of the last pictures I have of the Jan 06 trip. I lost that phone at the Trump rally in Phoenix, July 2021. Make America Great Again!”

His Twitter page describes him as, “Republican Candidate for New Mexico House District 14 (Downtown ABQ, Barelas, South Valley, Old Town, y más).”

According to the January 5 release, multiple shots “were reported in December at the former campaign office of Raul Torrez, who was elected as New Mexico Attorney General. Following the November election, Torrez had already moved out of the office on Park Ave. S.W. But during the early morning hours of Dec. 10, 2022, APD’s ShotSpotter system detected multiple gunshots in the area of the building.”

In the release, police noted that three of the other shootings were directed at homes or a business of two state senators and two county commissioners in Albuquerque. In one instance, three shots were fired in the area of a downtown law office where a state senator, Moe Maestas, works, they wrote. Torrez and Maestas are both Democrats.

“Nobody was injured in the shootings, which resulted in damage to three homes. Detectives are working to determine whether the shootings are related,” police wrote on January 5.

“Fortunately, nobody has been injured by these shootings,” APD Chief Harold Medina said in the release. “But every time someone fires a gun into a home or business, there is a potential for tragedy. Our detectives are working overtime to track down the offender or offenders and hold them responsible.”

He noted: “Our elected officials have chosen to serve, they should never be made to feel in danger in the comfort of their own homes,” Mayor Tim Keller said. “I have personally spoken with each of the victims, and we are working with them and other elected officials help provide any information about these incidents and also help them feel safe and be safe.”

According to police, the “first shooting occurred Dec. 4, 2022, at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa in Southeast Albuquerque. Someone shot 8 rounds at 4:41 p.m. at Commissioner Barboa’s home. The second shooting occurred Dec. 11, 2022 at the home of then-Bernalillo Commissioner Debbie O’Malley in the North Valley. More than a dozen gunshot impacts were identified on walls and the house.

The third shooting occurred Jan. 3, 2023, at the home of State Sen. Linda Lopez in Southwest Albuquerque. At least eight shots were fired at her home after Midnight.” Lopez is also a Democrat.

The 6th shooting was at the home of incoming New Mexico House Speaker, Representative Javier Martínez, also a Democrat, according to KRQE-TV.

Anyone with information “about any of the shootings is asked to call police at 505-242-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP,” police wrote.

A firearm in police possession is linked to one of the shootings, Medina said in the press conference.

“We are not going to get into details,” he said because the string of shootings is still an active investigation.

Medina said authorities are trying to see which cases are related and which are not.

2. Authorities Are Exploring a Possible Motive, the Chief Says

In the press conference, Medina said police have some ideas about a possible motive, but it’s too early and they need to “solidify” some information.

They are “seeing where the evidence leads us” and “getting returns on our warrants,” he added.

“There is a suspect in custody. We do have one of the firearms involved in one of the incidents in our possession,” Medina reiterated in the news conference. He said police are still processing evidence.

3. The Mayor Says the Arrest Is Important for ‘Local Democracy’

Mayor Tim Keller said in the news conference that the important detail was that “there is a suspect in custody.”

He said the arrest was important for elected officials “and local Democracy.”

Keller said authorities took the shootings “very seriously” from day one because they worried they might be conncted.

He praised the “hard work of local and federal partners.”

4. The Mayor Says the Shootings Were ‘Rattling’ to Elected Officials

“We never want this to happen to anyone,” Keller stressed in the press conference, but he said there is a difference when it involves elected officials.

He said that the shootings were “rattling for so many people.” Elected officials are “fundamental to how we run in this case our state and our county,” the mayor said.

He said they deserve to do their jobs “as part of American democracy without fear,” especially without fear in their homes.

5. The Arrest Is Providing ‘Some Comfort’ for People Who May Have Been Targeted, the Mayor Says

According to Keller’s comments in the news conference, the arrest has gone a long way to bringing “some comfort” to people who may have been targeted in the incidents.

The chief said authorities are building a case.

He wouldn’t say whether the suspect was in local or federal custody.

