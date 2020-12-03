YouTuber Kills Pregnant Girlfriend on Livestream After Abusing Her: Police

A YouTuber has been arrested after a live broadcast showed him abusing his pregnant girlfriend until she died. Russian YouTuber Stas Reeflay, whose real name is Stanislav Reshetnikov, was accused of forcing Valentina Grigoryeva, his pregnant girlfriend, onto his balcony in only her underwear in freezing temperatures, according to the Sun’s report.

The 28-year-old woman then died of suspected hypothermia at his home in the village of Ivanovka near Moscow, all while Reeflay continued to broadcast. During the live stream, Reeflay, 30, could be seen dragging his girlfriend back indoors and putting her on the sofa while trying to revive her. The broadcast continued for over two hours even as he called an ambulance and paramedics arrived and pronounced the young woman dead.

An investigation into the broadcast and Reeflay’s role in his girlfriend’s death is underway. The Sun reported the Russian Investigative Committee as saying, “Information will also be checked about possible unlawful actions against the deceased by the young man in whose house the body was found.” If Grigoryeva is determined to have died of hypothermia, Reeflay could face up to two years in prison.

Reeflay Continued to Broadcast Even After He Realized His Girlfriend Was Unresponsive

Local media outlets vary in their reporting on Reeflay’s motive for putting his girlfriend on the balcony, with some reporting that he was paid $1,000 by fans to abuse her on his live stream, according to the Sun, whereas others said he kicked her out to the balcony after they had a fight.

After Reeflay carried his girlfriend back inside to his couch in the disturbing live stream, he could be heard saying, “Valya, are you alive? My bunny, what’s up with you?” according to the Sun’s translation. “Valya, Valya, damn, you look like you are dead. Bunny, come on… tell me something. I’m worrying. Damn… I’m not feeling her heartbeat.”

Reeflay also returned to his viewers and sat in front of his camera, saying, “Guys… No pulse… She’s pale. She is not breathing,” while continuing to record with his girlfriend’s body in the background. He also said, “Wake up, Valya, I love you, wake up.”

Reeflay’s channel has now been removed from the platform.

Many Are Criticizing ‘Reality Violence’ & Calling for a Change in Laws Around What Can Be Broadcasted

Local media reported that Reeflay was known to abuse his girlfriend on videos and had previously streamed himself pepper-spraying her in the face or hitting her or verbally abusing her. One of Grigoryeva’s friends said that his streams were often “full of cruelty” toward his pregnant girlfriend, the Sun wrote. The outlet reported that Reeflay made his money by online donations from his fans to continue producing that content.

Grigoryeva’s death has angered many who say “reality violence” must be banned online as videos such as these are incredibly easy to find. Activist Liza Lazerson slammed YouTube for banning videos showing women’s breasts but allowing videos such as Reeflay’s showing violence against women “without problems,” the Sun reported.

Lazerson said, “The woman dies on air – and the audience sends donations to the killer. This must stop. Such videos are calmly broadcast to the whole world, meaning something is broken. Until this is fixed, censorship is necessary.”

For domestic violence resources in the U.S., consult the National Domestic Violence Hotline or call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for confidential and anonymous support 24/7.

