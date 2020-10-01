Stimulus Package: White House Offers $1.6T Plan After Trump ‘Instructed Us to Come Up’

In a last-ditch effort to pass legislation before the November 3 election, and assist the millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet, the White House proposed a $1.6 trillion counteroffer for another round of coronavirus relief.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed the plan’s details with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday night, including additional funding for state and local aid as well as an extension of federal unemployment benefits, according to an exclusive by Roll Call, citing “a person briefed on Mnuchin’s plan.”

Negotiations on Capitol Hill have yet again reached an impasse as lawmakers continue to debate the overall price tag for the next stimulus package, with President Donald Trump’s Administration and the Senate previously unwilling to go above $1 trillion.

On September 24, House Democrats began drafting a $2.4 trillion relief package, including additional extended federal unemployment benefits, another round of stimulus checks and funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, Politico reported.

“The president instructed us to come up significantly, so we have come up from the trillion dollar deal,” Mnuchin said on Fox Business.

Here’s what you need to know:

Here’s What the $1.6 Trillion Counteroffer Includes:

The White House counteroffer seeks to find a middle ground on some of the key issues negotiators seem to somewhat agree on, including another round of direct stimulus checks as well as extended federal unemployment funds, Roll Call reported.

The bill, according to the outlet, also allocates:

$250 billion for state and local governments: While the number is roughly half of what Democrats sought to include in their previous HEROES Act, the updated number shows a “willingness to compromise” on Republicans’ behalf, Forbes added.

While the number is roughly half of what Democrats sought to include in their previous HEROES Act, the updated number shows a “willingness to compromise” on Republicans’ behalf, Forbes added. An extra $400 in federal unemployment benefits: Negotiators have also remained divided on the amount of additional federal unemployment aid to assist laid-off or furloughed workers due to the pandemic. The extra $400 proposed in Mnuchin’s plan would be retroactive to September 12 and last through the end of the year, Roll Call reported.

Negotiators have also remained divided on the amount of additional federal unemployment aid to assist laid-off or furloughed workers due to the pandemic. The extra $400 proposed in Mnuchin’s plan would be retroactive to September 12 and last through the end of the year, Roll Call reported. $1,200 Stimulus Checks: Both sides of the aisle have appeared to agree on sending out another round of direct stimulus checks. “According to a source familiar with the offer, there is directional consensus on continuing the framework used for the first round of payments with $1,200 for qualifying adults and $500 for qualifying dependents,” Forbes said.

Both sides of the aisle have appeared to agree on sending out another round of direct stimulus checks. “According to a source familiar with the offer, there is directional consensus on continuing the framework used for the first round of payments with $1,200 for qualifying adults and $500 for qualifying dependents,” Forbes said. $150 billion for education funding: The funds will be allocated for education funding, including testing supplies and other infrastructure needs. “There’s general agreement needs have increased as schools across the country at are different phases of reopening for in-person learning,” wrote Roll Call.

The funds will be allocated for education funding, including testing supplies and other infrastructure needs. “There’s general agreement needs have increased as schools across the country at are different phases of reopening for in-person learning,” wrote Roll Call. For healthcare, $50 billion will go toward vaccine production and distribution; and another $50 billion for hospitals and health care workers: The total healthcare aid will cost $175 billion, $74 billion below Democrats’ wishes.

The total healthcare aid will cost $175 billion, $74 billion below Democrats’ wishes. $10 billion for the U.S. Postal Service: USPS funding has been another sticking point on Capitol Hill, as the service prepares for an influx of mail-in ballots this election-year due to safety concerns relating to the pandemic. Mnuchin is proposing $10 billion in “direct aid” — Democrats had previously pitched $15 billion.

A Deal Was Not Reached, but Mnuchin Says Negotiations Will Continue with Pelosi on Thursday

Mnuchin presented his offer to Pelosi at the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon during a 90-minute meeting; the discussion broke up without a deal, but the two principals agreed to continue negotiations Thursday.

n Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin confirmed that the dream of a second round of stimulus checks isn’t dead. During an interview with Fox Business, he said he’d reached a “deal” with Democratic leaders on the topic of direct payments. “We have reached an agreement that if there is a deal there will be direct payments,” he said. Of course, that leaves a very important caveat: a deal needs to be reached in order for these payments to exist at all.

Mnuchin and House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi met for the first time in almost two months on Wednesday, The Hill reports. They had a 90-minute meeting in Pelosi’s office. In a statement after that meeting, Pelosi said, “Secretary Mnuchin and I had an extensive conversation and we found areas where we are seeking further clarification. Our conversations will continue.”

READ NEXT: Did Joe Biden Finish Last in His College Class? No, But He Was in The Bottom Half