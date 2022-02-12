How to Watch the Super Bowl Without Cable for Free

The Vince Lombardi Trophy and a place in history are up for grabs when the Los Angeles Rams meet the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Sunday night.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock TV, but you’ll need the “Premium” plan, which costs $4.99 per month.

If you don’t have cable and you want to watch the game for free, here are some other ways to watch a live stream of the Rams vs Bengals Super Bowl:

Super Bowl LVI Preview

All eyes will be on SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Sunday when Matthew Stafford and the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams take on Joe Burrow and the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

The Rams are playing in their second Super Bowl in the last four years and will be looking to win their second title in franchise history, while the Bengals will be suiting up for the big game for the first time in 33 years and are hoping to bring home their first world championship.

Here are the key storylines for each team and their respective roads to Los Angeles, as they head into Super Bowl Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams (15-5, NFC West Champions)

The Rams finished the regular season 12-5 and won the NFC West division title on the final day of the regular season. As the No. 4 seed, they beat their divisional rival, the Arizona Cardinals in the wild card round, 34-11, and then held on for dear life to defeat the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-27, in the divisional round.

In the NFC Championship Game, the Rams rallied from a ten-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the San Francisco 49ers, 20-17.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been stellar in this year’s postseason, completing 72 of 100 passes for 905 yards and six touchdowns with only one interception. The 34-year-old Stafford has gotten the monkey off his back in a big way this season, picking up his first three career playoff wins after coming over from the Detroit Lions, where he spent his first 12 seasons.

“You can’t write the story any better,” Stafford said following the win over the 49ers in the NFC title game. “I’m at a loss for words. I’m just having a blast playing ball with these guys and, shoot, we’ve got one more at the home stadium. Let’s get it done.”

Stafford, who was traded to Los Angeles in the offseason, threw for 4,886 yards (third-best in the NFL) and 41 TDs (second-best) this season.

Stafford has a plethora of top-tier offensive weapons in his arsenal, including the league’s top receiver in 2021, Cooper Kupp, and the three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr.

Cupp was the focal point of the Rams offense this season, leading the NFL in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947), and TDs (16).

Beckham caught his first career playoff TD in the wild card round win over the Cardinals and tallied nine catches for 113 yards in the NFC Championship game.

The Rams have no shortage of star power on their stacked roster, which includes an All-Pro pass-rushing duo of Aaron Donald and Von Miller. Donald, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, had 12.5 sacks this season, while Miller, who was traded to L.A. during the season from the Denver Broncos, recorded 9.5 sacks.

The Rams will be the second team ever to play the Super Bowl on their home field, a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first while defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.

Cincinnati Bengals (13-7, AFC North Champions)

The Bengals’ rapid ascension from worst to first has been spellbinding. Just two years removed from having the worst record with only two wins, Cincinnati is heading to the Super Bowl – the quickest about-face in the history of the NFL.

At the helm of an offense that proved they could go toe-to-toe with any team is second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft was named 2021 Associated Press NFL Comeback Player of the Year after he fought his way back to excel this season following a season-ending knee injury last year.

Burrow completed a league-best 70.4 percent of his passes this season while tallying 4,611 passing yards, 34 TDs, and the second-highest passer rating in the league behind only Aaron Rodgers. The 25-year-old gunslinger has risen to the moment in the postseason, throwing for 842 yards, four TDs, and only two interceptions.

“I wouldn’t call it surreal, I would say it’s exciting,” Burrow said following the Bengals’ 27-24 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. “I think if you would have told me before the season that we’d be going to the Super Bowl, I probably would have called you crazy. Then, you know, we play the whole season and nothing surprises me now.”

Burrow and the Bengals rallied from a 21-3 second-quarter deficit on the road at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC title game to revive their season with a victory in OT. Prior to that instant classic, the Bengals ended a 31-year postseason win drought with a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in the wild card round and then went on to land their first road playoff win in franchise history with an upset of the top-seeded Tennessee Titans in the divisional round.

Burrow’s top target is the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. The fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft caught 81 passes for 1,455 yards and a third-best 13 TDs in the regular season.

The Bengals’ rushing attack hinges on Joe Mixon, who finished third in the league this season with 1,205 rushing yards while finding the end zone 13 times.

If the Super Bowl comes down to the kicking game, the Bengals will have the advantage with their clutch rookie kicker Evan McPherson, who has kicked game-winning field goals in Cincinnati’s last two playoff games. McPherson was successful on 12 field goals of at least 50 yards this season, which was a new NFL record.