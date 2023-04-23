Tara Jane Sullivan, Missing Wisconsin Realtor: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tara Jane Sullivan is a missing Weston, Wisconsin, realtor who disappeared on April 18, 2023, after her cell phone and vehicle were found abandoned, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

On April 23, 2023, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a statement on its Facebook page that authorities “continue to search and seek information on the whereabouts of 47-year-old Tara Jane Sullivan of Weston.”

“We are grateful for the community’s concern and support,” Sarah Severson, Public Information Officer for the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, said in the news release. “We appreciate everyone that has called our office with a tip or helped us get the word out about Tara’s disappearance. We are confident someone saw something or knows something that will help us find Tara. We all want to see her come home safely.”

1. Authorities Say They Found ‘Suspicious Circumstances’ Inside Tara Jane Sullivan’s Home After Discovering Her Cell Phone

On April 18, 2023, in a post on Facebook the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office announced that it was “asking for the public’s assistance in locating Tara Jane Sullivan, a 47-year-old Weston woman. Tara is approximately 5’ 7” tall, 128 pounds, and has green eyes. Her current hair color and clothing description is unknown.”

The morning before, deputies “responded to the report of a cellphone found in the Town of Ringle and learned it belongs to Tara,” the release said. “In an attempt to return the phone, deputies went to her residence in the Village of Weston. Tara was not present and deputies discovered suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance. An attempt-to-locate alert was broadcast to neighboring law enforcement agencies at that time.”

According to the release, that afternoon, “off-duty officers of the Wausau Police Department were traveling on Highway 29 in Shawano County and saw Tara’s unoccupied vehicle parked on the side of the road. A search led by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has been initiated in the area along Highway 29 between Wittenberg and Shawano.”

They added “At the time of this release, Tara’s whereabouts are still unknown.”

2. The Sheriff’s Department Says ‘Numerous Ground Searches’ Produced No ‘Significant Developments in the Case’

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department wrote in the release that “numerous ground searches” were completed.

“Since Wednesday’s announcement that Sullivan was missing, numerous ground searches have been completed by law enforcement and search and rescue professionals in the areas where her phone and vehicle were located, but have not led to any significant developments in the case,” the release said.

“As the efforts to locate Sullivan continue, authorities will continue to follow up on any and all tips received while also processing evidence such as her cellphone and vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office continues to encourage anyone that knows Tara well, or has had contact with her in the past two weeks to call 715-261-1200, option 5, to speak with an investigator,” they wrote.

“We know that Tara has some connections in the Fox Valley area and it’s possible she has left both Marathon and Shawano counties,” added Severson. “We are considering all options at this point.”

Sullivan is described “to be approximately 5’ 7” tall, 128 pounds, with green eyes. Her current hair color and clothing description is unknown. If you see Tara or know of her whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 so that law enforcement can verify her safety,” the Sheriff’s Department wrote.

The Sheriff’s release said: “This is an active and ongoing investigation. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has been assisted by the Everest Metropolitan Police Department and the Shawano Sheriff’s Office.”

3. Tara Jane Sullivan Filled Her Facebook Page With Selfies & the Natural Environment

Tara Jane Sullivan’s Facebook page is filled with selfies, pictures with friends, and photos of the landscapes.

“Sometimes you just gotta stop and smell the…magnolia tree blooms.🤩” she wrote in May 2022 with a pictures of a flower.

She also posted inspirational sayings and pictures showing her out with friends.

Sullivan also wrote about religion: “When Monday night worship gets cancelled, you can still have fellowship and church anywhere.

4. Tara Jane Sullivan Works as a Realtor

Sullivan wrote about getting new real estate listings on Facebook.

In one post, she wrote, “So far we have not one, but two kitchen sinks on the porch for interesting items at showings today….”

According to WBAY, Michelle Maiman and Hope Graff from Realty ONE Group Haven (with offices in Appleton, Green Bay, Oshkosh and Wausau) issued a statement confirming that “Tara Jane Sullivan has previously been affiliated with Realty ONE Group Haven, and during that time developed great friendships with all of those on our team. We are all cooperating with law enforcement to assist with their investigation.”

They told WBAY: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Tara and all who love and care for her, and we are hopeful for her safe return. We ask that anyone that has information that would assist law enforcement in her safe return, to please call the tip line.”

Maiman also told WBAY that Sullivan was working out of the company’s Wausau office.

5. Tara Jane Sullivan Wrote That She Enjoyed ‘Being Active’

On a realty website, Sullivan wrote: “Each property and transaction are unique, and so are you: the buyers and sellers involved with them. I’d love to meet with you, hear your story, and help you write chapters of success.”

She added:

I’ve got some amazing resources and am well-versed in waterfront and vacation homes. They are my cuppa! Got one to sell in the city? I can help with that, too. I enjoy being active. You may see me on the water, in the park, or on a walking trail: snowshoeing, biking, hiking, etc., and hunting for the best pictures in between phone calls, text messages, contracts, and appointments.

