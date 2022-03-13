Terese Dudnick Taffer & Jane Bloom: Parthenon Restaurant Victims

Terese Dudnick Taffer and Jane Bloom were named as the two victims who died when an elderly man’s SUV slammed into outdoor seating at the Parthenon restaurant in Washington DC.

“The decedents have been identified as 73-year-old Terese Dudnick Taffer and 76 year-old Jane Bloom, both of Northwest, DC,” police wrote in a news release.

The Parthenon Restaurant is located in the 5500 block of Connecticut Avenue in Washington D.C. NBC Washington reported that, preliminary information alleges, “an elderly man lost control while driving,” saying police maintain they believe it was accidental, with no intent to cause harm. The man’s age was not released.

Police Say the Vehicle Was Traveling at ‘An Apparent High Rate of Speed’

5 people are in critical condition after a car plows into a building in the 5500 block of Connecticut avenue NW. 8 people total have been transported. More to come. pic.twitter.com/1itlNAgdhL — Paul Wagner (@paulcwagner) March 11, 2022

In the news release on March 12, 2022, Metropolitan police wrote that detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit “are investigating two traffic fatalities resulting from a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a group of outdoor seated patrons that occurred on Friday, March 11, 2022, in the 5500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.”

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 12:17 pm, a 2008 Subaru Forester was traveling south through a parking lot in the 5500 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW at an apparent high rate of speed. The vehicle was then captured exiting the parking lot westbound and continuing to travel south then northbound. The vehicle then mounted the west curb of an establishment in the 5500 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW, subsequently impacting seated patrons. The vehicle then struck a barrier and came to a final resting place in front of an establishment. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported 8 victims to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

On Friday, March 11, 2022, police reported, “two victims succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased.”

Police have not yet released the name of the driver. “Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411,” they wrote.

According to NBC Washington, six others were hurt, including three with life-threatening injuries. The victims were all dining at the Parthenon Restaurant and Chevy Chase Lounge, the television station reported.

Taffer Was Involved in the Arts & Jewish Communities

Online records show Taffer lived in Washington D.C. Her Facebook page shows she also went by the name of Terry Dudnick Taffer. That page says she studied at the University of Michigan.

She was involved in charitable activities through the arts and Jewish communities.

She’s listed as a co-host for a ArtTable DC leadership award in 2020. She is also listed as a supporter of a Jerusalem International Fellows organization. She wrote a column exploring the American Jewish community’s attitudes toward Israel.

Bloom Was Involved in the Arts & Work With Refugees

It’s really starting to bug me that MPD has not released the name or age of the elderly driver that drove into the Parthenon restaurant in DC and killed two women & injured 7. By now, the age/name would have been released. Is he the father/husband of a VIP? pic.twitter.com/SoymmKTZWJ — Marisel Morales (@57MCM) March 12, 2022

NBC Washington spoke with Bloom’s son, Josh Bloom.

Her son said the family was in shock, calling it a “senseless tragedy that no one ever expects.”

Bloom was “out on a beautiful day.”

She was a “lover of people and new experiences,” her son said. She was spending time with her new friends she had met over zoom during the pandemic as she “started exploring new artistic avenues for herself.” She was an artist and fighter of human rights, Josh Bloom said, adding that she “worked for many years in the refugee world” starting a foundation.

